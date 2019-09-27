Solution to the vaping epidemic? QuitGo finds evidence in favor of a soft-tip nicotine-free inhaler as part of a smoking cessation program.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuitGo, a new innovative stop smoking aid made by Harmless Products LLC announced today the initial findings of the first clinical trial of its core product, the QuitGo Inhaler. This study shows the efficacy of the product and the results are astounding.

The clinical trial, led by the University of Catania, demonstrated positive effects relating to the use of a soft-tip nicotine-free inhaler in greatly decreasing nicotine addiction. The purpose of the study was to investigate the effect of adding a QuitGo inhaler as part of a typical smoking cessation program together with varenicline. The results showed the likelihood of successfully quitting smoking was significantly higher by over 80% in the QuitGo group versus the control group for smokers with high behavioral dependence on cigarettes. High behavioral dependence has been previously linked in other studies to smokers experiencing depression and/or anxiety.

In sharing these initial results, QuitGo wishes to inspire smokers of cigarettes and/or vapes to begin taking steps towards a nicotine-free lifestyle. "I certainly recommend this product because the ritual of "gestures" linked to cigarette smoking and vaping for smokers is very important" said Dr Marilena Maglia from the Clinical and Molecular Biomedicine Department at the University of Catania.

It's no secret that smoking and vaping products are causing great harm to society. Despite this widespread knowledge, the tobacco industry has grown incredibly over the last 50 years including the popular expansion into e-cigarettes and vapes. When it comes to products like JUUL, the dangerous attraction is not only about new flavors; everyone is at risk when it comes to getting hooked on nicotine. It's been a long battle between the FDA and big tobacco to maintain the status quo.

While traditional cigarette consumption in the general population has shown a sustained reduction in the last 20 years, consumption among smokers with mental illnesses has remained relatively unchanged. In addition, vaping habits in the general population have shown sustained growth.

Could the QuitGo Inhaler be the game changing product these individuals have been waiting for? All signs point to yes.

For more information on QuitGo, please visit https://www.quitgo.com

