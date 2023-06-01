Solutionreach Announces Cutting-Edge Generative AI Capabilities for Review Management

News provided by

Solutionreach

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

LEHI, Utah, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, the leading patient communication and retention platform for medical, dental, and vision practices, announced today that their patient engagement platform will further expand its online review management capabilities with advanced generative AI tools designed to decrease the time it takes to respond to online reviews without losing the personalization.

Jim Higgins, CEO of Solutionreach, expressed his excitement about the new enhancements: "We are thrilled to introduce these advanced generative AI capabilities to our platform. It marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable practices of all sizes to proactively and efficiently manage their online brand reputation, saving them valuable time for patient care."

The addition of generative AI enables Solutionreach customers to instantly craft intelligent, relevant responses to patient reviews, monitor brand sentiment, track online mentions, and analyze patient feedback with unparalleled accuracy. By automatically generating summaries and sentiment analysis of patient reviews, organizations can quickly identify trends and take swift action to address any potential issues, thereby enhancing patient satisfaction and loyalty.

Jim Higgins emphasized the impact of these new capabilities: "Our generative AI features empower practices to tap into the vast wealth of patient feedback and sentiment analysis, turning it into actionable insights. With this advanced technology, our customers can proactively shape their brand narrative, build stronger patient relationships, and drive sustainable growth."

For 23 years, Solutionreach has been helping vision, dental and medical organizations of all sizes drive company-wide efficiency and revenue growth with flexible patient communications and office operations tools built for scale. With digital tools like appointment reminders, two-way texting, batch messaging, online reputation management, and more, Solutionreach provides an all-in-one solution to connect with patients through customizable, personalized touchpoints at every step of the care journey.

To learn more about Solutionreach, visit www.solutionreach.com

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 23 years. Our easy-to-use communications solution empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. Our platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume, and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

We serve customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single to multi-location dental, vision, and medical practices and organizations. Our solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

To learn more about how we can work together to transform patient engagement, visit www.solutionreach.com.

SOURCE Solutionreach

Also from this source

Solutionreach Starts Year with a New Look and Multiple Product Enhancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.