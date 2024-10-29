Solutionreach Introduces Secure Documents Tool to Aid Optometry Practices with FTC Eyeglass Rule Compliance

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, a leader in patient communication and engagement solutions, is proud to announce the addition of its Secure Documents application as part of its comprehensive Revenue Cycle MessagingTM solution. This innovative feature empowers practices to securely send, collect, and manage important patient documents digitally, aligning with the recently implemented FTC Eyeglass Rule for optometry practices.

The Secure Documents module allows optometry practices to easily collect, manage, and share essential patient documents, such as prescriptions and statements, securely and efficiently. With the recent changes in the FTC Eyeglass Rule, which mandates greater transparency and accessibility in eyeglass prescriptions, the need for a seamless digital document management solution has never been more critical.

By integrating the Secure Documents module with Solutionreach's Revenue Cycle Messaging solution, optometry practices benefit from:

Simplified Documentation: Reduces the administrative burden of manually tracking and sending documents to sign by leveraging centralized e-signature capabilities.

Automated Prescription Delivery: Optometrists and ophthalmologists can now send eyeglass prescriptions digitally to patients via secure channels, reducing the manual workload on staff and ensuring timely delivery in compliance with FTC requirements.

Efficient Record Management: Practices can store and access patient documents digitally in one central location, eliminating the need for paper storage and reducing the risk of misplaced prescriptions or records.

Seamless Integration with the Solutionreach Platform: The Secure Documents product is fully integrated with the Solutionreach platform, allowing practices to continue managing patient communications and records from one central hub.

Patient Convenience: Patients can easily access their prescriptions through a secure Patient Document Center without having to register for another cumbersome patient portal.

"With the FTC's updated Eyeglass Rule now in effect, optometry practices are facing new challenges in managing prescription delivery and documentation," said Chris Young, VP of Product at Solutionreach. "Our Secure Documents product is a game-changer, supporting practices in complying with the new rule but also improving the overall patient experience by delivering documents quickly and securely."

With a continued commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for patient communication and practice management, Solutionreach is proud to offer optometry and ophthalmology practices a solution that supports both regulatory and patient-care needs.

To learn more about Solutionreach and its new Secure Documents module, visit https://www.solutionreach.com/platform/solutions-overview/secure-documents

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 24 years. The company's easy-to-use communications solution, which includes Revenue Cycle Messaging™, empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. The platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

Solutionreach serves customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single- to multi-location dental, vision and medical practices and organizations. Its solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

