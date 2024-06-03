Solutionreach Unveils Revolutionary All-in-One Insurance Eligibility Technology

LEHI, Utah, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, a leading patient engagement and communication platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking dental insurance management feature, Insurance Eligibility. This innovative addition to the Solutionreach platform transforms the tedious manual insurance processes into a seamless, automated experience, resulting in faster collections and a superior patient experience.

Insurance eligibility has long been a critical yet time-consuming and costly aspect of a dental provider's revenue cycle. On average, a manual eligibility transaction takes 13 minutes, with staff often spending this time on calls with insurance payers or navigating their portals to verify patient insurance coverage and confirm eligibility. These inefficiencies lead to costly errors, claim denials, resubmissions, high administrative costs, and uncollected payments.

"We understand the significant challenges dental practices face in managing insurance information," said Ken Ernsting, CEO of Solutionreach. "We are excited to introduce our new Insurance Eligibility product, designed to streamline these processes and empower dental teams to focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional patient care."

With the new dental insurance management features, Solutionreach provides dental practices with a comprehensive solution to optimize their revenue cycle and enhance operational efficiency at every step. Key highlights of this release include:

Automated Verification Processes: Simplify administrative tasks with automated eligibility verification workflows, reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and accelerating the entire insurance process.

Simplify administrative tasks with automated eligibility verification workflows, reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and accelerating the entire insurance process. Enhanced Patient Communication: The solution includes advanced patient communication features, enabling practices to easily request insurance information and keep patients informed about their eligibility status, reducing confusion and enhancing transparency.

The solution includes advanced patient communication features, enabling practices to easily request insurance information and keep patients informed about their eligibility status, reducing confusion and enhancing transparency. Seamless Integration: Insurance Eligibility integrates effortlessly into the Solutionreach platform, allowing dental practitioners and staff to view, request, verify, and confirm patient insurance coverage and plan usage in seconds, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

This innovation underscores Solutionreach's commitment to providing tools that enhance patient engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive financial success for dental practices.

To learn more about Solutionreach and its new Insurance Eligibility feature, visit https://www.solutionreach.com/platform/solutions-overview/insurance-eligibility.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 24 years. The company's easy-to-use communications solution, which includes Revenue Cycle Messaging™, empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. The platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume, and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

Solutionreach serves customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single- to multi-location dental, vision, and medical practices and organizations. Its solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

