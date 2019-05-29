Solutions Consulting Leader Joins Linkmedia 360 as Vice President of Sales

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkmedia 360 announced today that Evan Horomanski has joined the agency as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Horomanski will provide leadership and oversight of go-to-market sales strategies to support best-in-class consulting within Linkmedia's occupancy-driven verticals and multi-location organizations that rely on proximity-based digital marketing for customer acquisition.

"Evan is a great addition to our core sales/consulting team, bringing well-rounded experience in client services, team building and action-oriented marketing within our focus verticals," said David Wolf, Founder and Managing Partner of Linkmedia 360.

A seven-year digital marketing veteran, Horomanski most recently served as Vice President of Sales & Client Services at Think-Digital. At Think-Digital, Horomanski focused on building holistic marketing strategies and driving sustainable growth for national retail, e-commerce and financial services organizations. Prior to Think-Digital, Horomanski was the Director of Business Development at Fathom, driving net-new sales in multiple verticals. Horomanski received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his master's from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

Horomanski's background with digital marketing agencies provides additional leadership for Linkmedia 360 to further innovate go-to-market strategy and introduce integrated solutions, customer service and bottom line results to organizations needing a refreshed approach to lead generation, and ultimately marketing ROI accountability.

"A good number of our team members have worked with Evan in the past, and knowing firsthand of his strength in consulting for new client engagements, we are excited for the impact he will have on our focused occupancy verticals, especially for senior living communities that require our level of digital marketing expertise and analytics services," said Chad Luckie, Managing Partner.

Starting on day one, Horomanski will fully support Linkmedia's strategic partner relationships that range from CRM platforms to industry conferences, and consultancies that require a strong digital integration and execution partner. In preparation for Horomanski's arrival, Linkmedia 360 has been actively recruiting talent in the form of Business Development Managers to support Horomanski in his vision to provide digital marketing/media consulting and advocacy throughout the entire sales-to-client partner process.

"Having a sales leader that is also a true client advocate is a tremendous benefit to our growing team that works really hard to service clients and drive impact," said Kurt Krejny, Chief Operating Officer. "I'm excited to partner with Evan to help externalize what truly makes our agency unique in terms of analytics and data science application for organizations that are realizing the benefits of integrating data from both marketing and operations to influence outcomes."

About Linkmedia 360:

Linkmedia 360 activates custom digital marketing programs to drive results – fueled by our passion for analytics & data science. We help occupancy-driven organizations achieve their goals with industry advice and timely execution in localized marketing channels through an actionable reporting dashboard. Our dedicated team of marketing technologists, strategists and writers all design and implement marketing and media solutions to overcome challenges and seize market opportunities.

SOURCE Linkmedia 360

