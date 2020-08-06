Solutions Granted, Inc. Releases New MDR Solution to Serve MSP Cybersecurity Needs

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions Granted, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of our Managed Detection & Response solution. This solution is unique in the industry and is available without any long-term contract. This will provide MSPs and their clients additional risk mitigation, by detecting threats earlier than traditional solutions can do. The price point for this solution is under $8/endpoint/month, with volume discounts available.

Solutions Granted, Inc.

Solutions Granted, Inc. delivers this solution by leveraging features available in leading security solutions, including BlackBerry Cylance and Infocyte. We then watch for over 300 IOCs (Indicators of Compromise) gleaned from our years supporting over 100,000 endpoints, all of which are aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework. The entire solution is managed by our 24x7 SOC (Security Operations Center). Michael Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted, Inc, explains it this way, "So many MDR solutions are smoke and mirrors. We freely share our methodology so that Technology Service Providers are confident in our ability to keep their SMB clients safe from sophisticated threats."

The average cost of a data breach is at least $190,000. Yet the faster a cyber incident is discovered, the less financial impact it will have. Discovering a breach quickly is critical for all businesses, but especially so for small businesses who have fewer financial resources to sustain them through a crisis like a cyber incident. Managed Detection & Response provides MSPs with the critical speed necessary to discover an incident quickly. "The threat landscape is evolving faster than any single tool can keep up with. We are focused on allowing our partners to win the fight in ways never before available," said Crean.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). We offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering our solutions without requiring long term contracts. We are proud to offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list (2018 and 2019), Top 100 MSSP List (2018), Top Global MSSP List (2019), and Blackberry Cylance MSSP Partner of the Year (2019). Learn more at www.SolutionsGranted.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Michael Crean, CEO at 703-565-2395 or email [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Solutions Granted, Inc.