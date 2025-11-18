Solutions II Strengthens Microsoft Capabilities with Hiring of Gilbert Teniente as Practice Lead

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions II, a national provider of cybersecurity, data center, cloud, managed services, and AI readiness, today announced the hiring of Gilbert Teniente as Microsoft Practice Lead. This strategic addition enhances the company's ability to support clients in modernizing their Microsoft investments, improving security posture, and preparing for emerging AI initiatives.

Solutions II Announces Microsoft Practice Lead

Teniente brings more than twenty-five years of Microsoft-focused experience, including twelve years at Microsoft in field engineering and strategic technology leadership roles. He has collaborated with C-level executives and IT leaders to align business goals with Azure, Microsoft 365, and modern workplace strategies that drive measurable business outcomes. His expertise in cloud architecture, endpoint management, security solutions, and strategic account planning positions him to lead Solutions II's Microsoft practice with a strong track record of client success.

"Organizations are facing increasing complexity across Microsoft platforms, along with growing interest in preparing their environments and teams for AI," said Teniente. "Solutions II has a strong foundation in security and modernization. I am excited to help expand our Microsoft capabilities and support clients in navigating both today's needs and tomorrow's technology shifts."

"I am excited for Gilbert's addition to Solutions II," said Alex Humphrey, Director of Security at Solutions II. "His leadership strengthens our alignment with the Microsoft ecosystem and enhances our ability to help clients secure their IT journey across every part of their environment."

Solutions II delivers integrated solutions across cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization, hybrid cloud, managed services, and AI readiness. The addition of Teniente further strengthens the company's ability to support clients throughout their full IT lifecycle. As Microsoft Practice Lead, he will expand Solutions II's Microsoft capabilities, advance team certifications, strengthen Microsoft Security offerings, and embed Microsoft technologies across the company's managed services and AI readiness programs.

About Solutions II

Solutions II is a national IT solutions provider helping organizations advance their cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and AI readiness initiatives. Backed by more than 400 technical certifications and award-winning managed services, Solutions II delivers secure, scalable solutions that align IT strategy with business goals. Recognized as a Great Place to Work and honored by industry leaders including IBM and CRN, Solutions II has supported clients nationwide since 1992. Learn more at www.Solutions-ii.com.

