Solutions Metrix Achieves Level 5 Partnership with Creatio

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions Metrix is excited to announce its new Partnership level with best-in-class No-Code Platform Creatio. We're delighted to have reached the 5th level Partnership with Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom.

With this new level of partnership, Solutions Metrix has proven its outstanding standards in implementing and delivering Creatio solutions for clients. This positions Solutions Metrix as the fastest growing North American partner for Creatio. Our cooperation has brought us to the level 5, and we're looking forward to exploring new possibilities of the common partnership growth.

Solutions Metrix is a CRM implementation leader with a proven step-by-step agile consultation process. Our personalized approach to implementation ensure that the company's needs and objectives are met. Our customized approach enhances the appropriation and adoption of CRM solutions. Solutions Metrix, Your CRM Solutions Leader.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

"Solutions Metrix is proud to be Creatio's fastest growing North American partner. From the start of our partnership, we knew Creatio's No-Code Platform aligned perfectly with Solutions Metrix's implementation process and we are excited to continue delivering the latest and greatest technology and CRM for our clients, alongside Creatio" – Sebastien Forget, president and founder of Solutions Metrix.

"Solution Metrix is one of the leading system integrators in North America and we're grateful for their commitment and dedication to helping Creatio's customers succeed. The growth they've achieved over the last couple of years is tremendous and their achievements are reflected in the earning of the highest level of our partner program – Level 5. Congratulations to the entire Solution Metrix Team on this important milestone! " - said Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels at Creatio.

About Solutions Metrix.

Solutions Metrix is a North American CRM implementation leader. We enable digital transformation through change management and technological innovation. Since 2001, Solutions Metrix has completed 300+ successful customer relationship management (CRM) implementations for recognized systems such as Creatio. Each implementation is personalized and adapted to our clients' business needs thanks to our proven methodology based on best practices. By considering company needs and processes, we present our clients with a service offer that ensures success. At Solutions Metrix, we implement CRM systems as an effective working tool rather than a simple reporting database. Our customized approach enhances the appropriation and adoption of CRM solutions and achieves greater ROI.

For more information, please visit www.solutionsmetrix.com.

About Creatio.

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

