"Solutions That Scale," 3rd Annual Techonomy Climate Conference to Convene CEOs, Technologists, Activists, Scientists and Writers for Climate Week Event

Lineup Confirmed for Cross-Sector Forum to Spotlight Role of Business and Emerging Technology in Addressing the Climate Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth Media, in partnership with EDF, has finalized a dynamic lineup for the 3rd Annual Techonomy Climate Conference next Wednesday, during Climate Week NYC and the UN General Assembly this September 20th. Focused on Solutions That Scale, Techonomy Climate NYC will bring together a remarkable lineup of sustainability experts, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and tech executives to share and uplift emerging climate solutions.

Confirmed speakers and panelists span multiple sectors and include some of the world's leading climate investors, technologists, scientists, advocates, and writers, including -

Olivia Albrecht, CEO of Aspiration; Jon Creyts, CEO of RMI; Kristy Drutman, Author and Founder of BrownGirlGreen; Seth Godin, Author of The Carbon Almanac; Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, Climate Scientist; Jennifer Huffstetler, Chief Product Sustainability Officer of Intel; Raj Kapoor, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Climactic; Amanda Leland, Executive Director of Environmental Defense Fund; Jim McCann, Founder + Executive Chairman, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM; Author Douglas Rushkoff; Former US Congressperson Tim Ryan, now Chief Global Business Development Officer, Zoetic Global; Zoya Teirstein. Staff Writer for Grist: Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive, and Mary Ellen Iskenderian, CEO of Women's World Banking.

The full lineup and agenda can be found at https://techonomy.com/event/techonomy-climate-2023-nyc/.

"We know how urgent it is to confront the climate crisis, and we know that business and technology have a big role to play," said Dan Costa, Chief Content Officer at Techonomy. "From the entrepreneurs and CEOs investing in solutions to the scientists, activists, and thinkers innovating and advocating for change, we're bringing together different perspectives from the corporate, non-profit, and advocacy worlds to build breakthrough solutions now."

Techonomy Climate: Solutions That Scale is a daylong event exploring diversified approaches to solving climate change, from carbon removal & sequestration, lower consumption, and reliable renewable energy to nature-based solutions. Participants will engage in conversations, plenary sessions, panels, and a closing reception celebrating the cross-sector solutionists coming together at UNGA and Climate Week NYC.

"There's no silver bullet to solve climate change. Instead, we need to summon our collective creativity, ingenuity, and imagination and bring together solutions from all corners," said Fred Krupp, President of EDF. "Solutions That Scale is that conversation – a big tent for ideas and innovations that can change the course of history."

WHAT: Techonomy Climate NYC: Solutions That Scale conference WHEN: September 20, 2023, 8AM - 5PM WHERE: City Winery (Pier 57) WHO: Presented by Worth Media in partnership with EDF.

The conversation will focus on each participant's unique role in addressing the climate crisis, with discussions focused on ideas and solutions, including -

Renewable Energy: Making it & Storing It at Scale ESG Investing: Risk to Opportunity Framework Electric Vehicles: The Road to Mass Adoption Innovations in Carbon Removal & Sequestration Blue Carbon: Protecting Our Oceans Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Circular Economy in Action: Resource Management and Economic Efficiency The Bioeconomy: A Blueprint for the Future Carbon Accounting 101: Measuring Scope 1, 2, and 3 The Green Premium: Sustainability in a Recession



Techonomy Climate conferences attract a wide array of renowned organizations such as Citi, Deloitte LLP, GE, IBM, Mastercard, Microsoft, Persefoni, Salesforce, and Wipro by convening leaders from the climate industry and beyond, Solutions That Scale, fosters discussions on cutting-edge trends and technologies aimed at resolving the paramount crisis of our time.

Worth Media is joined by EDF, Penta, Target, U.S. Steel, Wipro, IGT and Porter Novelli as key sponsoring partners helping to bring this conference to life.

Registration and more information are available at https://techonomy.com/event/techonomy-climate-2023-nyc/

For interviews and more information, please contact Clyde Lee at [email protected] or 203-506-9150.

SOURCE Worth Media