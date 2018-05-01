Solv And UCAOA Study Finds Patients Playing More Active Role In Healthcare Decision Making

Solv surveyed 1,386 Americans about their needs and attitudes when engaging with the U.S. healthcare system. Findings suggest changes in the way consumers are engaging with healthcare and a rising demand for convenient, practical care options.

"The call for convenience is loud and clear," said Heather Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Solv Health. "Consumers are expecting technology to provide the basic conveniences that practically every other industry provides. While there is great faith and certainty in the positive impact that predictive technology and artificial intelligence will have on healthcare in the near future, the current reality is that providers have yet to cover the basics."

Specific report findings include:

Consumers want to know how much they're going to pay for care before they visit a doctor. However, few healthcare providers can actually provide that level of cost transparency. There is a discrepancy between patients asking for prices —70%—and those receiving them—23%. Nearly half say they feel "stupid" for even asking.

The top technology requested by patients is easy online and mobile booking. 67% say this would most meaningfully change their experience with healthcare.

Convenience is prioritized over all else. Nearly 1 in 5 people will not wait more than one day to be seen. 3 of 4 people will not choose a doctor who cannot see them within one week.

"Urgent Care has been built upon the tenants of consumer satisfaction and high quality care", said Laurel Stoimenoff, President of UCAOA. "The clear alignment between consumer desires and existing urgent care capabilities reaffirms that we are on the right track on delivering a much awaited healthcare revolution."

About Solv

Solv Health is a consumer-centric technology company focused on transforming the consumer experience around finding and receiving same-day care. With both provider software and mobile-optimized consumer app, Solv believes that access to high quality, last-minute care should be simple, fast, and effortless.

About UCAOA

The Urgent Care Association of America exists to advance and distinguish the role of urgent care medicine as a healthcare destination and support the ongoing success of membership through education, advocacy, community awareness, benchmarking and promoting standards of excellence. Next week (May 6-9) UCAOA is hosting the largest urgent care convention and expo in Las Vegas.

