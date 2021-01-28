Solv Announces New COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling and Logistics Solution

The world has embarked on one of the largest mass vaccination campaigns in human history. Accelerating vaccinations is critical to saving lives and reopening the country and economy, but the initial roll out has proven that quickly vaccinating millions of people is a tough logistical challenge for healthcare organizations and their partners in the public health community. Traditional healthcare technology and EMRs were not built to handle high volume vaccine scheduling or deliver clear and friendly patient experiences. Solv for Vaccines gives government officials and healthcare workers a solution that can easily flex to accommodate the surges in appointment volumes required to move through each phase of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

"Mass COVID-19 vaccination has presented government agencies and healthcare workers with the difficult challenge of scaling operations to treat thousands of patients each day. At Solv, we're seeing how the hard work and commitment of providers and public health officials paired with modern, simple and reliable technology can play a key role increasing the speed of vaccinations," said Heather Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of Solv. "Every day health departments, hospitals and clinics immediately overcome issues with their legacy scheduling technology when they quickly migrate to Solv's solution."



Built using Solv's on-demand scheduling platform, which has already booked over 5 million COVID-19 test appointments, Solv for Vaccines improves the end-to-end vaccination workflow--from patient eligibility pre-screening, to state immunization registry reporting. Delivered through a simple user experience, scheduling an appointment requires no logins, no downloads, and is accessible by all ages. Organizations migrating to Solv for Vaccines go-live in less than one week and can vaccinate thousands of patients per day at a single site.

"Vaccinating thousands of patients every day requires complex logistics and tight management of scheduling," said Kevin Brooks, COO of Swedish Health Services. "Switching our operation to Solv allowed us to dynamically match our vaccine capacity to the schedule, and communicate updates with patients. It's reducing no-shows and we deliver a great experience for patients."

Solv for Vaccines

Solv for Vaccines is easy-to-use for patients, regardless of their technical abilities. Patients can schedule and confirm an appointment online in less than a minute, without logging in or filling out long forms. With the Solv for Vaccines call center dashboard, organizations can easily schedule patients over the phone, extending their community reach. Solv's cloud-based solution is easy to configure and deploy quickly, so healthcare providers can get up and running in less than one week. Solv deploys new vaccination sites daily as more and more organizations discover the need to upgrade their logistics to meet the complex workflow and consumer demand for the COVID vaccine.

Solv for Vaccines includes:

Eligibility Pre-Screening - Prior to scheduling a vaccination, patients are prescreened for eligibility, reducing the administrative burden on clinical staff and allowing vaccination sites to manage their phased distribution approach.

- Prior to scheduling a vaccination, patients are prescreened for eligibility, reducing the administrative burden on clinical staff and allowing vaccination sites to manage their phased distribution approach. Online Self-Scheduling - Eligible patients self select appointment times online, helping keep wait times short and optimizing the schedule.

- Eligible patients self select appointment times online, helping keep wait times short and optimizing the schedule. Call Center Scheduling - The Solv call center dashboard improves equitable community access by allowing staff to schedule vaccinations over the phone, across multiple sites.

- The Solv call center dashboard improves equitable community access by allowing staff to schedule vaccinations over the phone, across multiple sites. Reminders with Rescheduling - Text messages remind patients about their visit, and help reschedule or cancel the appointment online, if necessary. Reminders reduce no-shows and maximize appointment availability.

- Text messages remind patients about their visit, and help reschedule or cancel the appointment online, if necessary. Reminders reduce no-shows and maximize appointment availability. Paperless Registration - Customizable registration information is collected online. Digital paperwork with consent is available ahead of the visit, saving data entry time and increasing clinic efficiency.

- Customizable registration information is collected online. Digital paperwork with consent is available ahead of the visit, saving data entry time and increasing clinic efficiency. Contactless Check-in - Patients use their mobile device to notify the clinic of their arrival and can wait remotely, in their car or outdoors, using the virtual waiting room.

- Patients use their mobile device to notify the clinic of their arrival and can wait remotely, in their car or outdoors, using the virtual waiting room. Two Dose Scheduling - Second doses are quickly scheduled during the first visit, saving manual work for staff and automating reminders for the future appointment.

- Second doses are quickly scheduled during the first visit, saving manual work for staff and automating reminders for the future appointment. IIS Reporting - Immunization records are automatically available for reporting to the state's immunization registry saving time for your clinical team.

"Solv allowed us to stand-up a COVID vaccine scheduling tool in under a week, helping us give thousands of vaccines to our staff, patients, and community," said Elizabeth Brock, Application PM at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance."Even better, the real-time patient feedback we receive from Solv allows us to quickly adjust our vaccine workflows and improve the patient experience."



Solv's COVID-19 Response

Solv for Vaccines builds upon Solv's COVID testing solution, which has been used to schedule more than 5 million covid tests in 2020. More 14 million visitors use the Solv app every month to get and stay connected to the healthcare they need. Thousands of hospital systems, government organizations, private practices, urgent care centers, private practices, and community pop-up sites have leveraged Solv technology to support their testing initiatives. This proven and scalable scheduling and patient experience technology is now helping partners launch COVID vaccination sites in less than a week. New sites are being deployed daily.

About Solv

Solv is a consumer healthcare app that connects you to a national network of convenient healthcare providers, helping you to simplify your everyday healthcare needs. Solv partners with high-quality care providers across the country to make convenient care simple, friendly and transparent, the way it should be. The services and appointments offered on Solv are powered by a network of convenient care providers who use Solv's patient experience software to deliver a modern and delightful doctor's visit. This software increases community access to healthcare by improving the quality of service and the performance of the practice. More than 25 million doctor's appointments and more than 5 million COVID tests have been booked using Solv.

