Solv Expedites Discovery and Bookability for Monkeypox Tests and Vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv today announced that it has made finding and booking monkeypox testing and vaccination appointments fast and easy with access to locations that offer these critical services.

With exposure to monkeypox or symptoms consistent with the virus , speed to diagnosis and treatment are critical to ease the severity of disease. However, consumers are struggling with simply locating and scheduling tests and vaccinations and, more broadly, seeing healthcare providers to treat an infection. With almost 22,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and thousands added on a weekly basis, better testing, treatment and vaccination access is paramount to reduce transmission and improve patient outcomes.

"Monkeypox care continues to be in demand in the U.S. and globally, yet confusion persists around what to do, who to contact, and where to find testing and treatment in the event of exposure or symptoms. By helping consumers demystify the process, Solv is enabling quicker diagnosis and medical support. By offering resources to find preventative care like the monkeypox vaccination, we are also helping with vaccination uptake and equity to curb this public health crisis," said Heather Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Solv.

Participating Solv care providers now offer same- or next-day access to monkeypox tests, eliminating unnecessary delays to diagnosis. The JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine is also available to book through Solv at participating care providers with expanded locations planned for winter 2022 and beyond.

For more information about monkeypox and how Solv can help consumers find care fast, visit www.solvhealth.com/monkeypox .

