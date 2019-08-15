Solv Health And Calibrator Health Partner To Offer Complete Patient Experience Solution For Urgent Care Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Health, the leading patient experience solution for urgent care centers, and Calibrater Health, the leading survey and feedback management platform for urgent care centers, today announced a data partnership that integrates the Solv platform with Calibrater patient survey data, enabling urgent care operators to gain an end-to-end view of their clinic performance. As part of the partnership, Calibrater Health is joining Solv's Data Connect program, which pledges to deliver open and interoperable solutions to the convenient care industry.

Using the seamless and secure integration between Solv and Calibrater, urgent care owners and operators can link performance metrics such as wait times, provider interactions, location-specific Net Promoter Scores®, team engagement metrics and time to issue resolution. The combined solution has proven to increase positive online reviews and has shown to decrease response times to patient complaints that are collected via Solv and managed through Calibrater's support ticketing software.

"The team at Solv tirelessly explores new ways to grow patient volumes for our urgent care partners by improving patient experiences. Our partnership with Calibrater fits perfectly into this mission, " said Heather Fernandez, Co-Founder and CEO or Solv. "This integration gives our combined partners a 360 degree of the clinic experience and how it is impacting practice growth."

"Connecting to Solv's robust experience platform allows urgent care centers running Calibrater to unlock powerful insights about patient satisfaction along the entire patient journey," said Tim Dybvig, CEO and Co-founder of Calibrater Heath. "Combining the Solv workflow with Calibrater's platform for customer service is a winning combination that delivers long-term growth for urgent care centers, and keeps patients coming back."

Beginning today, the Solv Calibrater integration is available though the Solv Data Connect program at no charge to urgent care centers using both Solv and Calibrater. For more information about Solv or Calibrater, email partners@solvhealth.com.

About Solv

Solv is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company focused on transforming the consumer experience around finding and receiving same-day care. Using online scheduling software for healthcare providers and a mobile-optimized app for consumers, Solv delivers access to high quality, same-day healthcare that is simple, fast, and effortless. Learn more at https://www.solvhealth.com.

About Calibrater Health

Calibrater Health's suite of AI-powered tools help distributed healthcare organizations improve customer service and team culture to accelerate business growth. We send short text-message surveys after every patient visit, and our purpose-built platform uses machine learning to mine that valuable feedback for actionable insights targeted to the specific needs of your business. Start using our platform today and never miss another chance to save an unhappy patient, improve your team and grow your health care business. Learn more at http://www.calibrater.com.

