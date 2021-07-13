Solv Health Introduces New Patient Experience and Practice Management Features to Ease Healthcare Rebound

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Health today announced new feature additions to Solv Experience OS , its patient experience platform for modern healthcare practices. The new care delivery and medical records automation features enable healthcare practices to meet the needs and expectations of digital-era healthcare consumers, as Solv continues its expansion into a larger and more diverse range of healthcare practices across ambulatory care, hospitals, and health systems.

With most healthcare services and care specialties now firmly in rebound phase , forward-thinking clinical owners and operators are looking at longer-term trends in patient preferences and care delivery models. Today's patients have a clear and strong preference for faster access to care, a more convenient experience, and greater control over their practitioner relationships. With digital-first healthcare upstarts redefining the patient experience, traditional brick-and-mortar medical practices are adopting digital-forward strategies to meet the expectations of savvy healthcare consumers within their own facilities.

Now available for all Solv care provider partners, new Solv ExperienceOS features include:

EHR Integration. Solv has launched several new EHR integrations, including Epic, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, and NextGen. Practices using these systems can now enable a best-in-class patient experience through Solv and reduce work for their staff by seamlessly transferring patient data, paperwork info, and appointments to their EHR without manual work from a staff member or provider. Current Solv healthcare partners have used Solv Data Connect to eliminate more than 10 hours of data entry work per week for their front desk staff.

EHR Robotic Process Automation. Solv also supports additional popular EHRs through robotic process automations (RPA). Using RPAs, Solv helps automate the many burdensome tasks of data entry that take attention away from patient care. Through a secure, HIPAA compliant connection, Solv's RPA automatically transfers online appointment scheduling and paperless registration data to the patient record, saving time for front desk staff and improving EHR data quality.

Advanced Queuing. Solv care providers can leverage the full redesign of Solv's AI-powered patient queuing experience, which now includes Multi-View Queue, to marry their Solv-powered digital front door with an efficient and flexible patient appointment management back-end. With Multi-View Queue, clinical operations managers and front desk personnel can view and manage patient schedules across multiple care locations (in-person, virtual, walk-in), care encounter type (emergent, acute, chronic, wellness, behavioral), care provider (RN, NP, MD), and care encounter duration (15 minute, 30 minute, etc.). On the patient side, after visitors take advantage of Solv's digital check-in and registration process, they are able to see where they stand in a queue of patients in a virtual waiting room as well as the anticipated wait time.

In-App Test Results. Solv care providers can now securely share diagnostic medical test results within the Solv mobile app or web experience. Patients who book on Solv can now access results for common tests like metabolic panels, lipid panels, thyroid tests, urinalysis, and cultures simply by authenticating with a phone number and PIN, all fully HIPAA-compliant.

"Prior to COVID, healthcare was one of the few places where consumers didn't have access to an on-demand, digital experience. The game has changed," said Heather Fernandez, co-founder and CEO, Solv Health. "For healthcare practices to meet consumer expectations, both front-end and back-end clinical operations need to be modernized. The features we're releasing today are the enterprise-class digital backbone for ambulatory care, urgent care, hospitals, and health systems of all sizes."

"Solv has helped transform the technology foundation of our practice for the past three years, and has played a crucial role in our pandemic response in 2020 and 2021--the busiest time in PhysicianOne's 13 year history," said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer and co-founder, PhysicianOne Urgent Care. "The EHR integration feature has been instrumental for our staff, who have been able to reduce their manual workload by hundreds of hours, and for our patients who can easily book or change appointments and interact with their physicians with one app. We've seen a 28% increase in customer retention since employing Solv's latest features, proof that our patients prefer having a single dedicated app for all of their healthcare needs."

The third-party names and trademarks referenced above are the property of their respective owners. Reference to third party EHR or other vendors here does not indicate endorsement or sponsorship of, or a partnership relationship with these third parties.

About Solv Health

Solv is making healthcare convenient for everyone, providing consumer-friendly options via the web and Solv app to connect people with same-day health appointments virtually or with a local provider. The Solv platform is provider-friendly, partnering with high-quality physicians across the country to deliver a modern, magical patient experience by answering consumer's three everyday health questions: Where should I go? Who should I see? How much will it cost? More than 28 million health appointments have been booked through Solv.

Download the Solv app or book online at solvhealth.com . Providers can learn more at solvhealth.com/for-providers

Media Contact

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Solv