Solv Launches Real-Time, Nationwide Direct Booking through Solv Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv today announced the launch of real-time direct booking in Solv Connect, its online and app-based marketplace that provides instant online healthcare appointment booking for six million consumers monthly. Powered by new technology automations and integration APIs that scan availability in real-time, Solv Connect gives urgent care operators, hospital systems, and all care providers the ability to show healthcare consumers their up-to-the-minute, bookable capacity and availability through SolvHealth.com and the Solv app.

Solv Connect is now integrated and interoperable with most major EHRs, including Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, athenahealth and NextGen. Coupled with new robotic process automations (RPAs), the integration empowers care providers across the country to seamlessly transfer patient data, paperwork info, and appointments to their EHR without manual staff work, and automatically transfer online appointment scheduling and paperless registration data to the patient record. Solv Connect can operate in conjunction with or independent of Solv Experience , Solv's practice management platform. At launch, Carbon Health is among the newest Solv Connect customers.

Through the use of Solv Connect, consumer care is driven to more appropriate settings, helping prevent unnecessary emergency department visits. According to a self-reported Solv survey, 10% of patients who booked through Solv would have gone to the emergency department if they were unable to access care through Solv. When consumers no longer encounter friction in trying to find convenient, high quality care, this shift to appropriate settings helps reduce total cost of care in the healthcare system.

"We are excited to partner with Solv to enable access to modern healthcare at Carbon Health clinics and virtually for millions of people across the country, through the Solv app," said Caesar Djavaherian, Co-founder and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Carbon Health. "Solv has built the largest national brand for helping consumers find high-quality care today. By working seamlessly with our existing, custom-built EHR and booking systems, Solv Connect allows us to accelerate our path to growth and better serve our communities."

"We have built the most popular and widely used consumer online destination and app for convenient same-day and next-day care. In decoupling our Solv Experience practice management software from our Solv Connect marketplace, and releasing new EHR automations and integrations, more care providers can provide care to the millions of Americans searching on Solv every month," said Heather Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder, Solv. "Today 150M Americans are within 5 miles of a bookable, same-day appointment on Solv. We're thrilled that Carbon Health is among the latest to see the business and patient experience value in Solv Connect, and we look forward to ensuring that everyone across the country has access to care as we continue to grow our footprint."

