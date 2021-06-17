Solv Protocol to Launch 'Solv Vouchers' MainNet on June 17

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Protocol, a pioneering project in the space of DeFi and financial NFTs, is officially launching its Solv Vouchers for the creation, buying, and selling of allocations from projects all over the cryptoverse. On the 17th of June, Solv Protocol will officially launch its MainNet for allocations in the form of "Solv Vouchers," a semi-fungible asset made from their own vNFT token standard. Initial projects to list allocations as Solv Vouchers will include DODO, Bounce Finance, Parsiq, Saffron Finance, NAOS Finance and others. Users can go directly to solv.finance and find the available Solv Vouchers for sale under the "Market" tab.

Since raising a private round of financing from industry-leading funds including Axia8 Ventures, Spartan Group, IOSG, Hashed, Krypital Group, GBV, and Maple Leaf Capital, Solv has been building the first-ever public allocation market outside of CoinList through its vNFT token standard, which sits between the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards as a semi-fungible asset, allowing it to be combined or split while keeping non-fungible information within the asset.

Users can claim their Solv Vouchers directly from the Solv website. Solv Vouchers can be configured to be disbursed allocations in three different release schedules: "Linear", where the allocation gets released based on block height; "Staged," where the allocation gets released based on predetermined stages; and "One-Time," which is the natural release schedule on a final maturation date. Regardless of which release schedule the Solv Vouchers are set to; users can split them or combine them with other assets into bundled goods since the properties of the vNFT tokens are semi-fungible.

This will truly unlock the world of allocations, and with it, another layer in the ever-changing landscape of DeFi. Since the Solv Vouchers are minted as vNFT tokens, they carry characteristics from the ERC-721 tokens currently mostly used as NFTs. This means that any Solv Voucher can be bought or sold on any NFT platform like OpenSea or be used as collateral where NFTs are accepted like on NFTfy.

About Solv Protocol

Solv is a pioneer in the world of Financial NFTs and DeFi. It does this by having designed and created a new ERC token standard known as a versatile non-fungible token (vNFT) that is both flexible enough like the ERC-20, but also non-fungible like the ERC-721, making it a semi-fungible asset. The first vNFT token product was created in the form of a Solv Voucher, designed to be used in the form of allocations to grant broader access to private sales while generating much-needed liquidity for projects or investors.

