Solv Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Leadership that prioritizes company culture and employee wellbeing directly attributed to growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Health, a company that delivers everyday healthcare on demand, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list.

"As a fully-remote organization that has tripled the team and 7xed revenue since the onset of COVID, company culture matters deeply to us," said Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez, CEO and Co-founder of Solv Health. "Ranking on Inc's Best Workplaces is a testament to our team of incredible Solvers, who work with determination and heart on behalf of the consumer, to remove the stress of everyday healthcare.

Solv makes it easy for consumers to access a national network of healthcare providers for same-day or next-day care, both in-person and virtually. Since the onset of the pandemic, Americans have started to take control of their healthcare, using technology as a means to greater access and more convenient, reliable, and price-transparent care. Earlier this year, Solv launched its ClearPrice initiative, a new feature that shows the prices for common consumer healthcare services such as flu-shots, covid tests, x-rays, stitches, and in-office visits. To date, more than 15M patients have booked and managed their care through Solv each month, and 1 in 16 Americans have used Solv to schedule care.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Solv Health

Solv delivers everyday healthcare on demand. The Solv app connects patients to a national network of convenient healthcare providers, empowering consumers to simplify their everyday healthcare needs. For providers, Solv's technology improves patient experience, driving better patient engagement and improving their overall practice performance. For consumers, Solv offers same-day appointment availability, in-person and virtual visits, and cost transparency. Solv eliminates the stress of everyday healthcare by letting you know where you can go, when you'll be seen, and how much it will cost.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

