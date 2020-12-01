Solvably Selected to Support Virtual Career Exploration Challenge

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a digital education technology company focused on problem- and project-based social learning and authentic assessment, announced today they are partnering with American Student Assistance (ASA) to support Solve Together, a virtual career exploration challenge for middle schoolers, via collaborative, creative problem solving on MassiveU's award-winning platform, Solvably.

"We are thrilled to work with ASA on this exciting online challenge that will not only identify, develop, and track 21st century competencies and workforce readiness, but will also provide teachers with an engaging way for learners to collaborate and compete in challenges aligned to their existing curricula," said MassiveU CEO and Founder Angelo Biasi. "Middle schools will assemble teams to problem-solve their way through standards aligned challenges, much like a remote escape room for learning!"

The enrollment period for the career exploration challenge, officially titled Solve Together: Tomorrow's Leaders Tackling Today's Challenges!, starts January 1, 2021, with completed submissions due by March 12, 2021. During that time, middle school teachers can sign up online, create teams, select one 5-phase challenge per team to complete, and guide their teams through the challenge experience.

"We are excited to offer students a creative and engaging way to learn more about themselves and their education and career options in a virtual environment," said Alisa Wilke, ASA's Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. "We look forwarding to kicking off the new year with the Solve Together challenge."

Challenge winners will be awarded monetary prizes for their schools: $10,000 (1st Place), $5,000 (2nd Place), and $2,500 (3rd Place), with additional cash prizes to be split by the winning student teams. ASA judges will score challenges based on creativity, career skills engagement, and knowledge development. By completing the challenge, all contest participants will earn an ASA certificate of participation.

Middle schools interested in entering Solve Together can visit ASASolveTogether.org for additional information, including: How It Works, FAQ, Rules & Regulations, and a Toolkit.

