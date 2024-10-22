Solvd Appoints Skylar Roebuck as Chief Technology Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvd Inc., a global technology services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Skylar Roebuck as its new Chief Technology Officer. Roebuck will lead Solvd's technology strategy, marking a milestone in Solvd's vision to empower organizations to thrive in the AI era.

Skylar Roebuck, Chief Technology Officer, Solvd Inc.

With over 15 years of experience as a technology leader and digital transformation expert, Roebuck has a distinguished track record of harnessing emerging technologies, particularly AI, in enabling organizations to adapt, grow, and succeed in an increasingly competitive digital world.

Adam Gabrault, CEO of Solvd, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Skylar Roebuck to Solvd. Skylar's expertise and profound understanding of AI's potential make him uniquely suited to steer Solvd's renewed vision and guide the creation of AI solutions that enable our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. I am confident his leadership will support the company in pushing boundaries, expanding our technological capabilities, and unlocking new growth opportunities for our clients."

A serial entrepreneur, Roebuck has founded and grown emerging tech companies, including Mobiquity, Rocket Wagon, and Outliant, which have revolutionized industries by helping organizations differentiate themselves and drive sustainable growth through technology.

Roebuck holds an Engineering and Business degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Roebuck added, "AI and digital innovation are reshaping how businesses operate, opening up new opportunities for growth - it's clear that AI is the most disruptive technology wave of our time. I'm proud to join the team at Solvd and help our partners embrace this new pace of innovation. Solvd has a stellar reputation and impressive leadership who share my ambition to become a global leader for AI-powered digital solutions. Together, we'll help companies transform, unlock real growth, and enjoy the ride as we navigate this wave of innovation."

About Solvd

Solvd is an end-to-end software engineering and consulting company headquartered in California with over 800 employees located across Latin America, North America, and Europe. Solvd delivers exceptional engineering and digital solutions to Fortune 500 clients across high-growth industries including financial services, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, social media, software, and more. The services list covers all aspects and needs of modern businesses, including software product development, digital experience & design, DevOps & cloud, data, and AI/ML services. To get more information about Solvd, please visit https://www.solvd.com.

Solvd is a portfolio company of Siguler Guff, a leading global multi-strategy private market investment firm with over $16 billion of assets under management.

Media Contact

Amanda Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Solvd Inc.; Siguler Guff