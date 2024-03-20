Solvd Inc. Appoints Scott Torrey to its Board of Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvd Inc., an end-to-end software engineering company and global technology consultancy, today announced that it has appointed Scott Torrey to its Board of Directors. Solvd is known for delivering exceptional engineering to Fortune 500 clients, across software product development, digital experience & design, DevOps & cloud, data, and AI/ML, and this appointment represents the company's continuous growth.

Mr. Torrey is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the technology sector who has built his career around a dedication to employing technology to address complex business challenges and enhance operational efficiency. He currently serves as the Executive Chairman at Tesorio, a fintech company. Before his tenure at Tesorio, Mr. Torrey spent two decades at SAP Concur, contributing significantly to the company's international growth and expansion, ultimately holding the position of Chief Revenue Officer. His strategic leadership at SAP Concur was pivotal in navigating global market dynamics and fostering substantial growth. Following this, as CEO of PayScale, Mr. Torrey played a crucial role in establishing the company as a leader in compensation management.

Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets at Siguler Guff and Solvd Board Member said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Scott Torrey to our board. His strategic vision and deep understanding of how to leverage technology to solve business challenges will be invaluable as we continue to expand Solvd's offerings. Over the course of his career, Scott has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, while proving himself a transformative strategic advisor and manager."

Mr. Torrey added, "I am excited to join Solvd's board, a company whose dedication to solving complex technological challenges resonates deeply with my own passion for driving growth through technology. This role presents a unique opportunity to leverage my experience in technology and leadership to support Solvd on its own growth journey as a digital engineering services leader."

Solvd is a portfolio company of Siguler Guff, a leading global multi-strategy private market investment firm with over $16 billion of assets under management.

Solvd is an end-to-end software engineering and consulting company headquartered in California with over 800 employees located across Latin America, North America, and Europe. Solvd delivers exceptional engineering and digital solutions to Fortune 500 clients across high-growth industries including financial services, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, social media, software, and more. The services list covers all aspects and needs of modern businesses, including software product development, digital experience & design, DevOps & cloud, data, and AI/ML services. To get more information about Solvd and, please visit https://www.solvd.com.

