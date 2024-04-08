Solve M.E. Announces Emily Taylor as New President and CEO and Publication of New White Paper Calling for NIH to Restructure Funding for ME/CFS, Long Covid, and other IACCIs

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve M.E., the leading organization dedicated to advancing medical research and patient advocacy since 1987, is pleased to announce that Emily Taylor, Vice President of Advocacy and Engagement, has been appointed as President and CEO. Emily has been a key member of Solve's leadership team for more than eight years and played a critical role in securing $1.25 billion RECOVER NIH funding for Long Covid research. Solve Board Chair John Nicols states, "We congratulate Emily and look forward to her leadership."

Solve also announces the publication of their newest white paper, co-authored by Emily, " A Home for Infection-Associated Chronic Conditions and Illnesses (IACCIs) at NIH ." This paper will be used by Solve staff, volunteers, patients and advocates during Solve's annual Advocacy Week (April 15-19) as an educational tool during congressional meetings to request a new coordinating mechanism at the NIH that will focus on research, treatment and cures to collectively study all IACCIs including Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and other forms of Dysautonomia, persistent or post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS), and others that share overlapping mechanisms and symptoms and have been historically siloed and underfunded despite their immense disease burdens.

Emily notes, "This white paper comes at a critical time when the scientific community and the voices of those suffering are converging into a single message: IACCIs are a public health crisis devastating the lives of an estimated 73 million Americans including many marginalized populations. BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color), Latino/Latina, LGBTQIA+, and marginalized, underserved and economically disadvantaged populations are disproportionately impacted by IACCIs. We must restructure our NIH institutions to reflect the reality unfolding in real time. People can help by using our online action kit to educate their congressional representatives about this urgent issue."

Emily succeeds Kristin Jacobson, who resigned after recently returning from a medical leave of absence. Kristin will continue to support Solve in the role of Advisor. "We want to thank Kristin for her valuable contributions, and we look forward to continuing to tap into Kristin's strategic insights," adds John Nicols. "It has been an honor to serve as Solve's CEO, leading one of the most skilled and dedicated teams I have worked with in my career," Kristin says. "I will remain engaged in the field to help address what I believe is the most pressing public health emergency of our time."

Emily says, "I came to Solve looking for answers when my mother got ME/CFS. And now I am honored to lead Solve's impact on improving the lives of patients." Emily will be the youngest CEO in Solve's history. She has been quoted in Yahoo Business News, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Science Direct, STAT, Nature, and more. Emily is available for interviews.

About Solve M.E.:

Originally founded as CFIDS of America in 1987, the Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses (IACCIs). Our work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long haul" diseases. For more information, visit SolveME.org.

