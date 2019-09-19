Solve Your Plumbing Problems Before They Start

Kenney said there are many myths about what can and cannot go down drains. Consumer products, such as flushable wipes, claim they are flushable or safe for drains, but the majority are still not manufactured to properly deteriorate within a wastewater facility.

Kenney and his team at Colepepper Plumbing offer the following suggestions to avoid clogged drains and damaged plumbing:

Flushing 101: Not all things are created equal. Many items are not manufactured to go through plumbing. Some common items that consumers flush are flushable wipes, baby wipes, hair, floss, cotton pads, cotton swabs and medication. If there is a doubt about flushing something, do not flush it. These items can effectively clog plumbing or create leaks.

Avoiding plumbing backups: The best way to keep plumbing from backing up is to ensure that debris has difficulty entering drains. Homeowners can clean their pipes, especially around the elbow joint, where items commonly get stuck. This will aid water flow through the plumbing system.

Protect your drains: One of the most hazardous materials a homeowner can put down a drain is cooking grease. Even with hot water, cooking grease will solidify and potentially cause clogs in your plumbing. Kenney advises being aware of what gets put in garbage disposals, as well. Coffee grounds, pasta, eggshells and industrial cleaners will cause more harm than good. Homeowners can purchase a drain-grate that will prevent unwanted materials from entering the plumbing system. Run hot water through drains when you are finished to help loosen debris from drains and pipes.

"A clean drain is a happy drain. If a homeowner is keeping their drains cleared of debris, the likelihood of clogs, leaks and damage is significantly reduced," said Kenney. "If you ever second guess putting something down a drain or disposal, go with your gut instinct and put it in the trash instead. Chances are that it will save you from a major headache in the future."

