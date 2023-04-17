Solvent Dyes Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solvent Dyes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Metal Complex- Solvent Dyes, Oil Soluble Dyes, Water Soluble Dyes, and Other), By Packaging, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Solvent Dyes Market is anticipated to increase significantly through 2028. Solvent dye is a soluble organic solvent that is primarily utilized to add color to various products, such as plastics, waxes, and solvents.

End user widely demands solvent dyes to use with plastics, fuel & lubricants, coatings & paints, and others. Due to their properties, solvent dyes are appropriate for dyeing manufactured fibers, primarily polyester, nylon, and acetate. The suitable diffusion characteristic of solvent dyes resulting in significantly slower color fades properties.



Solvent dyes reveal excellent superiority and uniformity of color over different products when applied with organic solvents. Owing to excellent thermal resistance, thermal stability, and diffusion over substitutes, it is used in end-user industries for various purposes in color masterbatches, wood stains, imitation, metalized polyester films, and printing inks; apart from these, used in gasoline, diesel fuel, and other hydrocarbon products to provide a color like gasoline green and solvent dyes yellow for easy classification of different fuel grades and accordance with lawful requirements.



Growing Demand from Industries to Provide Shades in Plastic Products



Solvent dyes exhibit excellent vibrancy and quality in a broad range of plastic applications and have exceptional physical properties that impact colorant performance. Solvent dyes can be used in various applications, such as PVC, optical lenses, acrylic, plastic filaments and sheets, nylon, polyester resins, polyamide, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and ABS. Solvent dyes are highly soluble, which is demonstrated in engineering plastics as an outcome, providing superior transparent shade, making solvent dyes the desired dyes for car and signal-lights over pigment.



Rising Demand from Automotive Industry



Automobiles are an industry that has experienced continuous growth in the past decade and has now become a trillion-dollar market. Growing awareness about electric cars and rising demand for automobiles from rising economies are expected to propel the demand for automobiles and related products. Polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ABS, Nylon 6/6, polycarbonate, and polyethylene are the commonly used plastic for producing automotive parts such as dashboards, wheel covers, weatherproofing coatings, car bumpers, and other applications. All the above polymers require solvent dyes to provide diverse colors and sharp textures. Therefore, the rising demand for automobiles is expected to influence solvent dye market growth in the forecasted period directly.



Surging Demand from Emerging Economies



Countries like Brazil, China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and others, due to rising demand for the related product and their manufacturing activities, are propelling the product demand. Apart from these, the firms' ongoing innovation to enhance product properties and efforts to acquire new market share and gain profitability through acquisition and merger is expected to create a lucrative market in the anticipated period.



Report Scope:



In this report, global solvent dyes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Solvent Dyes Market, By Type:

Metal Complex-Solvent Dyes

Oil Soluble Dyes

Water Soluble Dyes

Other

Solvent Dyes Market, By Packaging:

Bottle

Bulk

Tetra packaging

Solvent Dyes Market, By Application:

Ink

Plastics

Fuel & Lubricants

Coatings & Paints

Others

Solvent Dyes Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



5. North America Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



6. Europe Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



8. South America Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Solvent Dyes Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Global Solvent Dyes Market: SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LANXESS AG

Kunshan Organic Chemical Factory

Megha International

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Nantong Saint Colorchem Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shenyuan Chemical Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Epsilon Chemical Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Sunny Chemical Co., Ltd.

Winchem Industrial Co., Ltd

Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z7tx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets