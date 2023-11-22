Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2028F: Water-Based Solventless Laminating Adhesives Gain Traction as Sustainability Takes Center Stage

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market, valued at USD 488.75 million in 2022, is projected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 4.18% through 2028. Solventless laminating adhesives, known for their eco-friendliness and exceptional bonding properties, are gaining prominence across industries like packaging, automotive, aerospace, and flexible electronics.

Key Drivers

Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging: Flexible packaging is on the rise due to its versatility, sustainability, and consumer appeal. This trend drives the demand for solventless laminating adhesives, which are essential for creating multi-layered structures in flexible packaging materials, ensuring product freshness and reducing waste. Rise of Sustainable Packaging: Sustainability is a central theme in consumer choices and corporate strategies. Solventless laminating adhesives, being VOC-free and eco-friendly, play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable packaging solutions. They also provide excellent bonding strength and are compatible with recyclable materials. Expanding Applications: Solventless laminating adhesives are finding new applications in industries like automotive, electronics, and healthcare. They are used for bonding lightweight materials, semiconductor assembly, and more, showcasing their versatility and adaptability.

Challenges

Higher Initial Cost: Solventless laminating adhesives can be more expensive upfront than solvent-based alternatives, which may deter smaller manufacturers with budget constraints. However, the long-term benefits, such as reduced solvent handling expenses and improved workplace safety, often outweigh the initial cost. Lack of Awareness: Some users remain unaware of the benefits of solventless laminating adhesives, leading to continued use of traditional solvent-based options. Overcoming this awareness gap is crucial for market growth.

Trends

Water-Based Solventless Laminating Adhesives : The demand for water-based solventless laminating adhesives is rising due to their eco-friendliness and compliance with environmental regulations. These adhesives offer low odor, enhanced workplace safety, and compatibility with various substrates. Diversification of Applications : Solventless laminating adhesives are diversifying into new applications, including automotive and electronics, thanks to their exceptional performance characteristics.

Segments

Type : Isocyanate-Based and Polyol-Based.

: Isocyanate-Based and Polyol-Based. Application : Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, and Others.

: Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, and Others. Region: Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America , Middle East & Africa .

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of major players include:

Ashland

Dow

Songwon International

Bostik

Morchem

DIC Corp

ACTEGA Kelstar

Toyochem

Toyo-Morton

BASF

The global Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market is poised for sustainable growth, driven by the demand for eco-friendly and high-performance bonding solutions. As industries prioritize sustainability and consumer preferences evolve, the role of these adhesives in creating eco-friendly packaging becomes increasingly significant, fostering both market expansion and environmental responsibility.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ezv8j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets