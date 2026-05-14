Solventum Foundation and America's ToothFairy Launch National Effort to Expand Access to Preventive Dental Care

Expands access to much needed dental care for underserved communities

Supports safety-net dental clinics, increased screenings and preventive services and broader distribution of educational materials for children and families

Advances meaningful societal impact through Solventum Foundation philanthropy aligned to the company's core focus areas

EAGAN, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solventum Foundation today announced a $350,000 grant to America's ToothFairy to expand access to oral health screenings, dental education and fluoride treatment for more than 100,000 children and caregivers in underserved communities over the next year.

In addition to the Foundation's grant, Solventum's dental business will donate 60,000 applications of 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment to support the initiative. Together, these contributions underscore Solventum's commitment to enabling better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives by addressing critical gaps in oral health access.

"I am incredibly proud to see how the Solventum Foundation is working to improve lives and advance access to care in communities where we live and work around the world," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer, Solventum. "This grant will help America's ToothFairy provide essential resources so more children can build a foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles."

This initiative addresses significant barriers that many families face in accessing dental care, including financial hardship, lack of transportation and a shortage of dental providers. The grant enables America's ToothFairy to support safety-net dental clinics and community organizations in delivering fluoride applications and oral health education in trusted settings like schools and mobile units.

Key components of the initiative include:

Expanded access: Adding five new safety-net dental clinics to the America's ToothFairy Dental Resource Program, providing them with valuable resources to increase access to care in communities near Solventum facilities.

Adding five new safety-net dental clinics to the America's ToothFairy Dental Resource Program, providing them with valuable resources to increase access to care in communities near Solventum facilities. Direct care grants: Awarding grants to support oral health screenings and urgent dental care for children who lack insurance coverage.

Awarding grants to support oral health screenings and urgent dental care for children who lack insurance coverage. Education: Distributing educational materials to 25,000 children and caregivers to reinforce healthy habits at home and the importance of fluoride in preventing tooth decay.

"At America's ToothFairy, we see every day how difficult it can be for families to get the dental care their children need," said Jill Malmgren, executive director of America's ToothFairy. "This generous support from the Solventum Foundation will help us reach more children with preventive care, connect more families to trusted resources and give more kids the chance to grow up healthy and pain free."

Solventum employees will also play a vital role in the initiative by hosting Smile Drives to collect essential hygiene products for families in need, volunteering to assemble oral health kits and delivering donated products to local clinics.

This is the Solventum Foundation's first large-scale grant since its formation in 2025. The Foundation intends to make additional grants across Solventum's core business areas.

About the Solventum Foundation

The Solventum Foundation is a tax-exempt private foundation that is funded and supported by Solventum. At the Foundation, we are dedicated to improving lives and advancing access to care for those who need it most. We focus our charitable efforts on three core pillars: supporting our employees in times of need, strengthening our communities and responding to global crises. The Foundation is a separate legal entity, guided by its own board of directors, that works in partnership with Solventum to create meaningful societal impact.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

About America's ToothFairy

America's ToothFairy is celebrating 20 years of increasing access to oral healthcare. The organization supports nonprofit clinics and community partners who deliver education, prevention and treatment services for underserved children. America's ToothFairy has helped more than 16 million children and caregivers across America access oral health services. For more information, visit America'sToothFairy.org.

SOURCE Solventum