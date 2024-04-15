Solventum Names Shirley Edwards to Board of Directors

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Shirley Edwards, former partner, EY, to the board. Edwards will serve on Solventum's Audit and Talent committees, effective April 12, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Shirley to our Board of Directors. Her extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, performance enhancement, finance and human resources will serve as a valuable resource as Solventum advances its specialized growth and market strategies, along with capital allocation approaches," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer, Solventum.

From 2002 to 2022, Edwards distinguished herself as a partner at EY, culminating in her role as global client service partner from 2017 to 2022. Her career at EY was marked by significant leadership and client service roles, including the stewardship of EY's nearly $4B assurance practice across 20 countries in the Americas, encompassing 10 regions and a team of over 20,000 professionals. She was instrumental in driving the strategy for audit, forensics, and financial accounting and advisory services throughout the Americas. Beyond her professional achievements, Edwards has contributed her expertise as a board member and advisor to several esteemed organizations, including the Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital, Leadership Greater Washington, the Pamplin College of Business Advisory Council at Virginia Tech, National Capital Region Advisory Board for the American Red Cross and is currently a board member at Appian Corporation and Cumming Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Virginia Tech.

"Shirley joins a robust board that brings deep expertise across healthcare, strategy and finance. We are ready to bring forward Solventum's mission of enabling better, smarter, safer health care to improve lives," said Carrie Cox, chairman of the Board of Directors, Solventum.

Current Solventum board members include:

Bryan Hanson , chief executive officer, Solventum

, chief executive officer, Solventum Carrie S. Cox , former chief executive officer, Humacyte, Inc.

, former chief executive officer, Humacyte, Inc. Susan D. DeVore , former chief executive officer, Premier Inc.

, former chief executive officer, Premier Inc. Glenn A. Eisenberg , executive vice president and chief financial officer, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. , former NASA astronaut, chief executive officer and managing partner, Versalius Ventures, Inc.

, former NASA astronaut, chief executive officer and managing partner, Versalius Ventures, Inc. Karen J. May , former executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Mondelez International, Inc.

, former executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Mondelez International, Inc. Elizabeth A. Mily , former executive vice president, strategy & business development, Bristol-Myers Squibb

, former executive vice president, strategy & business development, Bristol-Myers Squibb John H. Weiland , former president and chief operating officer, C.R. Bard, Inc.

, former president and chief operating officer, C.R. Bard, Inc. Amy A. Wendell former senior vice president, strategy and business development and licensing, Covidien

former senior vice president, strategy and business Darryl L. Wilson , former vice president, commercial, GE

, former vice president, commercial, GE Carlos Albán, former vice chairman and chief commercial officer, AbbVie, Inc.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best.

