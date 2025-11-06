Solventum Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reported sales increased 0.7%; organic sales increased 2.7%

Expects full year organic sales growth to be at the high end of +2.0% to +3.0% range

Increases full year adjusted earnings per share outlook to $5.98 to $6.08

Announces 4-year 'Transform for the Future' initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sales increased 0.7% to $2.1 billion; up 2.7% on an organic basis

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.22; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.50

Operating cash flow of $75 million; free cash flow of ($22) million

"Our solid third quarter results and increased full-year 2025 guidance demonstrate we are delivering on our commitments and clearly progressing towards achieving our long-range plan," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "Our underlying momentum, combined with the deliberate steps we are taking to accelerate growth and optimize our business, gives us even more confidence that we will drive long-term sustainable growth and significant value creation."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share

amounts) 2025

2024

Year over year

change

2025

2024

Year over year

change Net sales $ 2,096

$ 2,082

0.7 %

$ 6,327

$ 6,179

2.4 % Selling, general and administrative

expenses $ 780

$ 701

11.3 %

$ 2,321

$ 1,998

16.2 % Research and development

expenses $ 183

$ 189

(3.2) %

$ 564

$ 576

(2.1) % Operating income margin 80.6 %

13.2 %

6,740 bps

32.5 %

14.6 %

1,790 bps Adjusted operating income margin1 20.6 %

22.8 %

(220) bps

20.7 %

22.5 %

(180) bps Net income $ 1,266

$ 122

937.7 %

$ 1,493

$ 448

233.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 7.22

$ 0.70

931.4 %

$ 8.53

$ 2.58

230.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per

share1 $ 1.50

$ 1.64

(8.5) %

$ 4.53

$ 5.28

(14.2) % Net cash provided by operating

activities $ 75

$ 169

(55.6) %

$ 274

$ 966

(71.6) % Free cash flow1 $ (22)

$ 76

(128.9) %

$ (42)

$ 713

(105.9) %

Organic sales growth in the quarter reflects positive performance from all segments, primarily driven by the Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems ("HIS") segments.

GAAP and adjusted operating income margin declined due to the impact of incremental tariffs resulting in lower gross margins, and an increase in operating expenses related to public company stand-up costs and growth investments.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Third Quarter*



Three months ended

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Reported

Growth

Currency

Impact

Constant

Currency2

Other3

Organic

Growth Advanced Wound Care

$ 485

$ 468

3.5 %

0.8 %

2.7 %

— %

2.7 % Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions

722

713

1.2

1.1

0.1

—

— MedSurg

1,206

1,182

2.1

1.0

1.1

—

1.1 Dental Solutions

340

313

8.4

1.9

6.5

—

6.5 Health Information Systems

345

326

5.9

0.3

5.6

—

5.6 Total business segment

net sales

1,891

1,821



















Purification and Filtration

128

180

(28.7)

3.4

(32.1)

(38.5)

6.4 All Other4

77

81

(5.4)

0.4

(5.8)

—

(5.8) Total Company

$ 2,096

$ 2,082

0.7 %

1.1 %

(0.4) %

(3.1) %

2.7 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.

3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture represents lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025.

4 All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated.

Transform for the Future

Solventum has launched 'Transform for the Future', a new multiyear global initiative (the "Program") to further accelerate its long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position in a rapidly changing healthcare environment. Designed to reshape the Company's cost structure, enhance operational efficiency and fuel innovation for profitable growth — to deliver greater value for customers and patients worldwide. Once fully implemented, the Program is expected to generate approximately $500 million in annual cost savings, with a portion of the savings reinvested in strategic growth initiatives. The Company anticipates cumulative pretax costs related to the Program will be approximately $500 million.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Solventum is updating its full year 2025 guidance as follows:

Increased organic sales growth range to the high end of the +2.0% to +3.0% range (high end of the +2.5% to +3.5% excluding ~50 bps of SKU exit impact);

Increased adjusted EPS range to $5.98 to $6.08; from prior range of $5.88 to $6.03

Revised free cash flow to a range of $150M to $250M to reflect the impact of Purification and Filtration divestiture costs.

Note: Full year 2025 guidance includes results of the Purification & Filtration segment for the period we owned the business. The sale transaction closed on September 1, 2025.

Organic sales, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

Please note Solventum's Q1 2024 results were reported on a carve-out basis.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information about Solventum's financial results and estimates and business prospects, including guidance for 2025, that contain or incorporate by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements are the following: (1) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises, and other events beyond Solventum's control; (2) operational execution risks; (3) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (4) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events, including the divestiture of our Purification and Filtration business; (5) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (6) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (7) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (8) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (9) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (10) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (11) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (12) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (13) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions, and disruptive factors; (14) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (15) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as "PFAS"; (16) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (17) risks associated with product liability claims; (18) climate change and measures to address climate change; (19) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (20) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect, or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (21) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (22) any failure by 3M Company ("3M") to perform any of its obligations under the various separation agreements entered into in connection with the separation of Solventum from 3M (the "Spin-Off"); (23) any failure to realize the expected benefits of the Spin-Off; (24) a determination by the IRS or other tax authorities that the Spin-Off or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (25) financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Spin-Off and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (26) the risk that incremental costs of operating on a standalone basis (including the loss of synergies), costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Spin-Off will exceed Solventum's estimates; and (27) the impact of the Spin-Off on Solventum's businesses and the risk that the Spin-Off may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Solventum's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list is not exhaustive or necessarily set forth in the order of importance. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q3 2025 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September

30,

Nine months ended September

30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales of product

$ 1,594

$ 1,608

$ 4,859

$ 4,766 Net sales of software and rentals

502

474

1,468

1,413 Total net sales

2,096

2,082

6,327

6,179 Cost of product

847

793

2,547

2,341 Cost of software and rentals

114

124

356

364 Gross profit

1,135

1,165

3,424

3,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses

780

701

2,321

1,998 Research and development expenses

183

189

564

576 Gain on sale of business

(1,518)

—

(1,518)

— Operating income

1,690

275

2,057

900 Interest expense, net

89

107

296

260 Loss on debt extinguishment, net

82

—

82

— Other expense (income), net

5

1

24

48 Income before income taxes

1,514

167

1,655

592 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

248

45

162

144 Net Income

$ 1,266

$ 122

$ 1,493

$ 448

















Earnings per share:















Basic earnings per share

$ 7.26

$ 0.70

$ 8.58

$ 2.59 Diluted earnings per share

7.22

0.70

8.53

2.58 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

174.3

173.4

174.0

173.1 Diluted

175.4

173.9

175.1

173.4



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,642

$ 762 Accounts receivable — net of allowances of $86 and $86

1,019

1,044 Due from related parties

157

185 Inventories







Finished goods

625

539 Work in process

191

190 Raw materials and supplies

233

236 Total inventories

1,049

965 Other current assets

540

293 Total current assets

4,407

3,249 Property, plant and equipment — net

1,336

1,622 Goodwill

5,260

6,377 Intangible assets — net

2,223

2,544 Other assets

747

665 Total assets

$ 13,973

$ 14,457 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ —

$ 200 Accounts payable

669

618 Due to related parties

464

272 Unearned revenue

576

572 Other current liabilities

1,229

1,041 Total current liabilities

2,938

2,703 Long-term debt

5,137

7,810 Pension and postretirement benefits

306

350 Deferred income taxes

169

225 Other liabilities

437

410 Total liabilities

$ 8,987

$ 11,498









Equity







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized

$ 2

$ 2 Shares issued and outstanding - September 30, 2025: 173,439,525







Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2024: 172,785,606







Additional paid-in capital

3,854

3,771 Retained earnings

1,734

242 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(604)

(1,056) Total equity

4,986

2,959 Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,973

$ 14,457



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS* (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September

30,



2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net income

$ 1,493

$ 448 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

372

405 Pension and postretirement benefit expense

49

30 Stock-based compensation expense

124

87 Gain on sale of business

(1,518)

— Purification and Filtration transaction costs

(86)

— Deferred income taxes

(47)

(93) Changes in assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

36

14 Due from related parties

37

200 Inventories

(134)

(99) Accounts payable

74

200 Due to related parties

18

(321) Accrued compensation

(9)

53 All other operating activities — net

(135)

42 Net cash provided by operating activities

274

966









Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(316)

(253) Proceeds from sale of business

3,870

— Other — net

(12)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,542

(253)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Repayment of debt

(2,970)

(200) Net transfers to 3M

(21)

(8,247) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

—

8,303 Other — net

49

8 Net cash used in financing activities

(2,942)

(136)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6

1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

880

578 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

762

194 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,642

$ 772



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation SALES CHANGE ANALYSIS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Segment and Total Company Net Sales for the First Nine Months*



Nine months ended September

30,

Increase/(Decrease)



2025

2024

Reported

Growth

Currency

Impact

Constant

Currency2

Other3

Organic Growth Advanced Wound Care

$ 1,400

$ 1,369

2.2 %

0.2 %

2.0 %

(0.1) %

2.1 % Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions

2,182

2,093

4.2

0.1

4.1

(0.5)

4.6 MedSurg

3,581

3,463

3.4

0.1

3.3

(0.3)

3.6 Dental Solutions

1,006

979

2.8

0.5

2.3

(0.3)

2.5 Health Information Systems

1,012

971

4.3

0.1

4.2

—

4.2 Total business segment

net sales

5,600

5,413



















Purification and Filtration

497

532

(6.6)

1.0

(7.6)

(13.1)

5.5 All Other4

230

234

(2.0)

0.1

(2.1)

5.6

(7.6) Total Company

$ 6,327

$ 6,179

2.4 %

0.2 %

2.2 %

(1.1) %

3.2 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.

3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include non-healthcare related supply agreements that conveyed from 3M to the Company at Spin-Off and sales from new supply agreements with 3M that commenced at Spin-Off. Divestiture impacts include certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the Spin-Off and lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025.

4 All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated.

Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries

BUSINESS SEGMENTS – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

The Company's operating activities are primarily managed through three segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems.

MedSurg provides: advanced wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings and advanced skin care; and infection prevention and surgical solutions products, such as I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").





Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products, including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the "life of the tooth," including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs.





Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions – including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms.

Purification and Filtration includes filters and membranes for biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, as well as microelectronics and food and beverage.

All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration business segment. The drinking water business results have been reclassified for comparability within All Other for all historical periods. All Other also includes sales and cost of sales related to our supply agreements with 3M and other supply agreements assumed by the Company at Spin-Off related to legacy 3M businesses, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*















Three months ended September 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, 2024





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % Advanced Wound Care

$ 485









$ 468







Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions

722









713







MedSurg

1,206

$ 203

16.8 %

1,182

$ 243

20.6 % Dental Solutions

340

87

25.7

313

74

23.6 Health Information Systems

345

134

38.8

326

105

32.2 Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income

1,891

424





1,821

422



Purification and Filtration

128

26

20.1

180

19

10.6 All Other

77

12

15.6

81

5

6.2 Amortization Expense





(77)









(88)



Corporate and Unallocated





1,305









(83)



Total Company

$ 2,096

$ 1,690

80.6 %

$ 2,082

$ 275

13.2 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries BUSINESS SEGMENTS – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*















Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2024





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % Advanced Wound Care

$ 1,400









$ 1,369







Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions

2,182









2,093







MedSurg

3,581

$ 619

17.3 %

3,463

$ 678

19.6 % Dental Solutions

1,006

262

26.1

979

277

28.3 Health Information Systems

1,012

363

35.8

971

317

32.6 Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income

5,600

1,244





5,413

1,272



Purification and Filtration

497

96

19.3

532

62

11.7 All Other

230

31

13.5

234

24

10.3 Amortization Expense





(235)









(261)



Corporate and Unallocated





921









(197)



Total Company

$ 6,327

$ 2,057

32.5 %

$ 6,179

$ 900

14.6 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, (2) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (3) free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, and gain on sale of businesses. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, legal entity restructuring costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, gain on sale of businesses, and loss on debt extinguishment, net. The company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the company evaluates the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,096

$ 961

54.2 %

$ 963

$ 1,690

80.6 %

$ 176

$ 1,514

$ 1,266

$ 7.22

16.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(77)

77

3.7

—

77

65

0.37



Restructuring costs (a)

—

2

(0.1)

(4)

2

0.1

—

2

1

—



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(37)

1.8

(123)

160

7.6

—

160

123

0.71



Certain litigation-related

costs (d)

—

—

—

(2)

2

0.1

—

2

2

0.01



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (e)

—

—

—

(18)

18

0.9

—

18

15

0.09



Gain on sale of business(f)

—

—

—

—

(1,518)

(72.3)

—

(1,518)

(1,271)

(7.25)



Loss on debt

extinguishment, net(g)

—

—

—

—

—

—

(82)

82

62

0.35



Non-GAAP

$ 2,096

$ 926

55.8 %

$ 739

$ 431

20.6 %

$ 94

$ 337

$ 263

$ 1.50

21.8 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.





Three months ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except

per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,082

$ 917

56.0 %

$ 890

$ 275

13.2 %

$ 108

$ 167

$ 122

$ 0.70

26.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets





—

—

(88)

88

4.2

—

88

73

0.42



Restructuring costs (a)





(1)

—

—

1

0.1

—

1

1

0.01



3M spin-off and

separation-related

costs (b)





(27)

1.3

(84)

111

5.3

—

111

85

0.49



Legal entity

restructuring (c)





—

—

—

—

—

—

—

4

0.02



Non-GAAP

$ 2,082

$ 889

57.3 %

$ 718

$ 475

22.8 %

$ 108

$ 367

$ 285

$ 1.64

22.3 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M. (d) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (e) Costs related to the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, primarily information technology-related. (f) Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts. (g) Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.

6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.

7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 6,327

$ 2,903

54.1 %

$ 2,885

$ 2,057

32.5 %

$ 402

$ 1,655

$ 1,493

$ 8.53

9.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(235)

235

3.7

—

235

199

1.14



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(9)

0.1

(19)

28

0.4

—

28

21

0.12



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(98)

1.5

(335)

433

6.8

—

433

333

1.90



Certain litigation-related

costs (d)

—

—

—

(29)

29

0.5

—

29

22

0.13



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (e)

—

—

—

(49)

49

0.8

—

49

39

0.22



Gain on sale of business(f)

—

—

—

—

(1,518)

(24.0)

—

(1,518)

(1,374)

(7.85)



Loss on debt extinguishment,

net(g)

—

—

—

—

—

—

(82)

82

62

0.35



Non-GAAP

$ 6,327

$ 2,796

55.8 %

$ 2,218

$ 1,312

20.7 %

$ 320

$ 992

$ 794

$ 4.53

20.0 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except

per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 6,179

$ 2,705

56.2 %

$ 2,574

$ 900

14.6 %

$ 308

$ 592

$ 448

$ 2.58

24.3 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets

—

—

—

(261)

261

4.2

—

261

218

1.26



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(5)

0.1

(8)

13

0.2

—

13

9

0.06



3M spin-off and

separation-related

costs (b)

—

(48)

0.8

(167)

215

3.5

(38)

253

205

1.18



Legal entity

restructuring (c)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

35

0.20



Non-GAAP

$ 6,179

$ 2,652

57.1 %

$ 2,138

$ 1,389

22.5 %

$ 270

$ 1,119

$ 915

$ 5.28

18.2 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M. (d) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (e) Costs related to the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, including legal, finance and tax advisory, and information technology-related. (f) Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts. (g) Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.

6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.

7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended September

30,

Nine months ended September

30, Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 75

$ 169

$ 274

$ 966 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,766

(93)

3,542

(253) Net cash used in financing activities

(2,693)

(202)

(2,942)

(136)

















Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 75

$ 169

$ 274

$ 966 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(97)

(93)

(316)

(253) Free cash flow

(22)

76

(42)

713



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

SOURCE Solventum