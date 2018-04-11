Solver's BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver, the global leader in Cloud and web-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) for mid-market ERP systems, today announced a pre-built integration that brings together the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) functionality (formerly Tenerife) with BI360 Cloud's Excel- and web-based reporting, budgeting, and data warehousing. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is the highly anticipated cloud-hosted ERP, bringing all of the business accounting, ERP, CRM, and ecommerce features and functionalities of Dynamics NAV to the cloud as of April 2, 2018 in 14 countries.

Today, Solver is also announcing BI360 QuickStart™, a rapid implementation tool for BI360 Cloud that that provides reselling partners' consultants and customers with a tool they can use to configure BI360 Cloud in record time. QuickStart for Dynamics 365 Business Central includes pre-configured integration, an account mapping tool with automatic Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet tree design, and a set of financial statements as well as budget and forecast input forms. "Using QuickStart, a basic BI360 Cloud configuration, including data loading, reports, and budget forms can be implemented in as little as 15-20 minutes. This is extraordinarily quick and easy and makes it possible for BI360 to show real value to a Dynamics 365 Business Central customer on the first day of the BI360 implementation, preserving valuable time for customers and consultants to invest in creating world-class reports and budget models for their industry specific needs," says Corey Barak, COO at Solver.

More specifically, the Dynamics 365 Business Central BI360 Cloud Connector and BI360 QuickStart are revolutionary in terms of simplicity when deploying a CPM solution. With BI360 Cloud, there is no software installation and setup, whereas typical CPM solutions implementations can take weeks or even months before a customer can get value from their CPM.

"Technology partnerships are a driving force in the success of our customers, but especially technology partnerships, like we have had with Microsoft," said Nils Rasmussen, CEO of Solver. "With a rapidly increasing number of companies moving their business applications to the cloud, customers are expecting quick and user friendly access to their CPM solution and immediate ROI on their investment. Solver's BI360 Cloud connectors and QuickStart for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise, GP, NAV, AX, and now Dynamics 365 Business Central, deliver that speed-to-value in terms of getting installed, integrated, and in no time, building powerful reports for decision-makers."

"Microsoft partnered with Solver because partners are the key to what makes Microsoft tick. We are, at our foundation, a platform company – and of course now, all in on the cloud, a cloud company," Microsoft Developer Evangelist Bret Stateham said. "While Microsoft and Solver has been partnered up for a year now with BI360 Cloud running on Azure, we are excited about their new integration to D365 BC, which will further the cloud experience for our ERP customers with advanced reporting and budgeting options."

BI360 adds to the many capabilities Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will offer their customers. The advanced reporting, consolidations, budgeting, forecasting and data warehouse capabilities in BI360 compliments popular dashboard tools like Power BI and adds tremendous value to a company's investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Solver, Inc. works with partners worldwide to deliver BI360's suite of solutions, which drives increased productivity, better efficiencies, and ultimately, world-class decision-making for their business.

With a quickly growing community of more than 2,300 global customers and hundreds of partners worldwide, Solver provides BI360, the leading cloud and on-premise Corporate Performance Management suite for Microsoft Dynamics and other ERPs. BI360 is ranked in the leader quadrant in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Grid on G2 Crowd, and as a Microsoft Gold ISV Partner, Solver has won countless awards, including the Microsoft BI Partner of Year Award, recognition on the Gartner Group CPM Magic Quadrant, and Best Places to Work by the LA Business Journal for a workplace culture that celebrates customer service, integrity, and innovation. BI360 is sold through its 12 global offices and a worldwide network of partners. For any questions, visit www.solverglobal.com or contact Solver at info@solverglobal.com.

