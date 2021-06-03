Solverse Accelerator Unites Top Blockchain Mentors With Talented Entrepreneurs to Build Groundbreaking Solana Projects

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solverse is a new ecosystem accelerator designed to provide support to world-class teams building on Solana. Solana is a high-performance web-scale blockchain with one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the industry. With a team of top blockchain mentors and entrepreneurs, Solverse facilitates technology development, project structure, capital planning, and market entry strategies so developers can focus on delivering the best products and services.

"We are working with the world's most brilliant minds and the developers we've seen in the blockchain space are aligning towards building for Solana. The infrastructure provided by Solana will bring De-Fi capacity and sophistication to the next level," said Wayne Lin, founder of Axia8 Ventures. "Our goal with Solverse is to create a brain trust with the top minds in the industry and to aggregate resources for products and services that will elevate the on-chain world."

Twenty-one mentors have joined Solverse, bringing their expertise from global investment institutions, blockchain infrastructure to media and community management.

Solverse will begin taking applications soon. Please follow our Twitter and Telegram channels for more information about how to submit your project for consideration.

About Solverse

Solverse is a Solana Eco Accelerator aimed at facilitating the growth and success of selected projects building on Solana. The program works with a group of entrepreneurs to unleash their full potential for growth by advising the value proposition of products and developing a go-to-market strategy. With a global network of industry partners, industry know-how and expertise in building blockchain applications, Solverse aims to empower founders to build market-ready products on Solana.

The accelerator is formed with the highest standards for its aggregation of projects and mentors to build the most robust foundations in the Solana ecosystem. Once selected, the entrepreneurs will receive strategic advice, resource integrations, and grants to make the products successful.

