CINCINNATI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellator Kickboxing's Flyweight world champion and No. 4 ranked "Miss Dynamite" Denise Kielholtz (6-2) is looking to detonate on undefeated Juliana Velasquez, the 125-pound world champion (11-0), in the Bellator 262 main event this Friday.

The card will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Solves Strips® in 'Miss Dynamite' Denise Kielholtz's corner for title fight

Solves Strips® is proud to sponsor Denise Kielholtz because she is the perfect example of someone who values health and wellness and radiates hard work and determination.

"We are excited to sponsor Denise in her BELLATOR 262 title fight and her use of our Solves Strips® products," said Michael Kuhbock, President of Innosol Health, Inc., the company behind Solves Strips®. "As we worked to develop the best oral thin film strip and high-quality products that benefit people in their everyday lives, we discovered that our strips are also ideal for elite athletes."

High-performance athletes like Denise love the convenience and rapid absorption. It is essential for top athletes to hydrate and replenish their bodies with the proper amount of electrolytes in order to achieve peak performance. Solves Strips® help athletes reach and maintain optimal levels of energy and hydration.

Solves Strips® are a groundbreaking technology that is truly transformational for people who are not able to swallow pills. Thin film strips taken orally replace the need for pills, powders, or liquid supplements, which are the traditional delivery methods for these personal wellness products. Solves Strips® provide a non-invasive and easy way to take these supplements, simply by placing the strip on the tongue and letting it dissolve. They are easy to transport, and ready to consume without water.

Media/Marketing Contact

P4 Sports Agency



Jonathan Molina

[email protected]

+1 403 466 8869

About Solves Strips®

Imagine a life without pills. Solves Strips® is dedicated to enhancing everyone's personal wellness, providing innovative and non-invasive solutions one oral thin strip at a time. We give people an easy way to get the wellness supplements they want, getting the active ingredients you need into your system fast. Our OTF products include: Alpine Crisp - Breath Freshener Strips, Electrolyte Strips, Melatonin Strips, Revive Energy™ - Caffeine with Vitamins Strips, and Vitamin D3 Strips. www.solvesstrips.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

About Innosol Health, Inc.

We are a product development and distribution company. Innosol Health, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive supplement and drug-delivery technologies to help manage your health and wellness. www.innosolhealth.com

For more information about Solves Strips® and to purchase them directly, visit www.solvesstrips.com.

Marketing Agency on Record

About P4 Sports Agency

P4 Sports Agency is a fully integrated sports marketing and talent representation company. Today's brands and athletes realize that there is a level of connectivity that is needed amongst their target markets that is ever so prevalent. P4 Sports Agency connects brands and athletes to their audiences. Our targeted strategies not only allow for our clients to increase their audience, but reach new ones as well.

https://www.p4sportsagency.com

Related Images

miss-dynamite-denise-kielholtzs.jpg

'Miss Dynamite' Denise Kielholtz's

Solves Strips® in 'Miss Dynamite' Denise Kielholtz's corner for title fight

SOURCE Solves Strips