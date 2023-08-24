Solving Apprenticeship Anxiety: How Intermediaries Convert Employers with Apprentix

News provided by

Apprentix

24 Aug, 2023, 10:23 ET

Intermediaries Now Boast a Transformative Tool to Turn Employer Hesitation into Apprenticeship Adoption

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenticeships have emerged as a viable avenue for employers to secure a skilled workforce. Yet, misconceptions and anxieties often deter employers from embracing this strategy. For intermediaries, this poses a challenge: how to convince employers of the merits of apprenticeship programs and assuage their concerns? Enter Apprentix.

Continue Reading
Apprentix helps intermediaries convert employers with its apprenticeship management software
Apprentix helps intermediaries convert employers with its apprenticeship management software

Research indicates that employers often hesitate for several reasons. Primary among them are the perceived inefficiencies of training, the costs associated, and doubts regarding the alignment of skills acquired by apprentices with the actual job requirements. Intermediaries, tasked with facilitating these programs, need a powerful tool to counter these concerns effectively.

Intermediary Challenges vs. Apprentix Solutions:

Challenge: Employers want to hire just-in-time and think external hires already know how to do the job.
Solution: Apprentix offers custom training plans tailored to an employer's exact needs, ensuring new hires get up to speed quickly and effectively, even if brought on board at the last minute.

Challenge: The daunting administrative load associated with running and monitoring multiple apprenticeship initiatives.
Solution: Apprentix allows intermediaries to manage multiple apprenticeships for different clients by providing a skills-based training planner, automating job descriptions, tracking apprentice progress, and ensuring consistent training without added complexity.

Challenge: The high costs associated with turnover and the challenge of retaining apprentices post-training.
Solution: Over 90% of apprentices using Apprentix complete their program, compared to the 50% national average. Data shows that retention rates of apprentices trained with Apprentix are higher than those trained through other methods. A win-win for employers and intermediaries alike.

"Intermediaries equipped with Apprentix aren't just bridging gaps; they're transforming the landscape of apprenticeships. Our platform is redefining how employers perceive, approach, and benefit from these programs," says Andy Seth, CEO and Founder of Apprentix.

With Apprentix, intermediaries can now present hard data and success stories in real-time, transforming employer skepticism into trust. The results showcased by the platform can pave the way for a collaborative, thriving apprenticeship culture, with intermediaries positioned at the forefront as trusted solution providers.

About Apprentix:

Apprentix is more than just a platform—it's a revolution in the apprenticeship sphere. By confronting and resolving employers' common apprehensions head-on, it ensures apprenticeships are not just integrated but are done so seamlessly and productively, reinforcing their value to skeptical employers.

Press Contact:

Andy Seth
Apprentix
[email protected]

SOURCE Apprentix

Also from this source

Helping Intermediaries Cut Complexity: Apprentix Launches Partner Portal

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.