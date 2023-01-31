Solving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Challenges: Talking Out Of Line and Collaborative.ly With Dr. Fadia Nordtveit

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Out Of Line is an open-access multimedia project that brings together leaders in diverse industries on the topics of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). Each episode chooses a different industry to focus on and a leader within it to highlight that is working at the intersections of DEIB to create lasting impact in diverse fields.

Dr. Fadia Nordtveit

Dr. Fadia Nordtveit is the producer and creator of Talking Out Of Line. Fadia's industry and academic projects are at the intersections of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB). Fadia launched this project to highlight data, experiences, and projects of gamechangers in various industries on the topics of DEIB. Episode O gives an overview of what the show is about. It's called What is Talking Out Of Line? Watch this episode to find out more about the background and rationale of this multimedia project.

Fadia is the also the Founder of collaborative.ly, a consulting company that provides services based on a model of DEIB that she has created after years of research and prototyping in an academic and industry setting. Fadia created the Inclusive Business Model Canvas, which is a tool that helps businesses and organizations build an inclusive foundational structure. Fadia is Assistant Professor of Communications at Springfield College and holds a part-time Faculty, Researcher and Consultant position at New York University. Fadia is also a monthly contributor on the topic of DEIB in the Workplace at NBC's Mass Appeal.

