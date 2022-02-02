Solving Eldercare Issues in the Workplace: Understanding Employee and Family Challenges

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldercare challenges in the workplace have a broad impact on family life, says Pamela D Wilson, caregiving expert. Caregiving is no longer a responsibility that arises later in life. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, the average age of caregivers is 49.2 years old, with 48% of caregivers age 18-49 and 34% age 65 or older.

How to Plan for Aging: You or Your Elderly Parents Workplace Family Caregiver Support and Education Programs

Knowledge Gaps Exist About the Effects of Being a Caregiver

Younger caregivers without significant life experience are unaware of the short and long-term effects on their careers, health, and family relationships. Health emergencies of aging parents thrust their children into overwhelming situations. Some adults watch the health of elderly family members decline over time and then become more involved.

Many caregivers report that they lack the skills to communicate about the stress they experience. Others feel guilty saying no to aging parents who expect them to drop everything and provide care resulting in mental and physical burnout for the caregiver.

Understanding Employee Challenges for Eldercare

Understanding the challenges employees face in caring for elderly parents begins with understanding how caregiving begins. Many employees, if surveyed, might not identify with the term "caregiver." Instead, most see themselves simply helping out mom, dad, grandparents, and other family members.

When they become older, aging parents with expectations of care from their children rarely discuss aging or health issues in advance of needing care. As a result, discussions about planning for aging rarely occur.

How to Plan for Aging: You or Your Elderly Parents

According to caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson, "the best gift a child can receive is a parent who has been there caring for their parents and who doesn't want to be a burden." Wilson's recent Livestream Caregiver Event discusses why families don't talk about aging or know how to create aging care plans.

Instead of viewing aging as something that only happens to older people, the narrative must shift to view aging as an opportunity to remain healthy and vibrant. Companies that support working caregivers have the opportunity to help employees make positive health choices by providing caregiver education and support programs. While caring for sick family members is stressful, the opportunity to learn from this experience can change the future of aging and health.

What Support Do Family Caregivers Want?

Family caregivers want practical discussions and education about caring for aging loved ones with specific steps to avoid caregiving responsibilities negatively affecting their lives, health, and well-being. Pamela D Wilson offers unique life experiences and proven advice for family caregivers.

Wilson relates to concerns of caregivers by discussing and responding to questions about all aspects of caregiving, including family dynamics, care refusals by parents, care costs, care communities, medical concerns of the elderly, managing care providers, dementia, legal planning, and end of life care.

More about Wilson's Livestream Caregiver Events, online webinar courses, individual elder care consultations, caregiver speaking engagements on-site and virtual, and brand collaborations are on her website www.PamelaDWilson.com or by calling Pamela directly at +1 303-810-1816.

Contact:

Pamela D Wilson

303-810-1816

[email protected]

SOURCE Pamela D Wilson, Inc.