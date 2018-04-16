Solving Energy Efficiency's Black Box Dilemma, Redaptive Raises $20 Million, led by CBRE, and Targets Commercial Demand for Efficiency-as-a-Service

EaaS enables businesses to accelerate portfolio-wide efficiency upgrades that generate immediate utility savings, and customers only pay for verified avoided energy -- a stark contrast to the industry's legacy financing models. Given limited corporate investment dollars available for energy efficiency, Redaptive's EaaS provides its customers with upfront capital for retrofits, data transparency to validate project savings, and resources to execute multi-site roll-outs programmatically with minimal involvement from customer staff. Redaptive generates positive free cash flow on day one, with a platform that acts as a foundation for future investments in both resource efficiency and smart building innovation.

"Redaptive addresses that black box status quo by bringing a deeper level of visibility into assets, empowering our customers to measure their energy assets as currency," said John Rhow, Redaptive Co-CEO. "We are excited to continue to strengthen our platform as we break down the barriers to large-scale efficiency, transforming the way buildings consume energy, and collectively working toward a low-carbon society one saved kilowatt hour at a time," added Arvin Vohra, Co-CEO at Redaptive.

"Our top priority is to help our clients, and Redaptive provides an opportunity to save them money, be better stewards of the environment, and track their energy use at a deeper level, across their real estate portfolios," said Matt Werner, Global President, Facilities Management at CBRE. "Redaptive's energy solutions are unique and compelling, and we believe the team is ideally suited to bring Efficiency-as-a-Service swiftly to scale."

"Our partnership with Redaptive aligns with ENGIE's strategy to lead the energy revolution," said Hendrik Van Asbroeck, Managing Director of ENGIE New Ventures. "In the past, a lack of capital and uncertainty over savings has plagued the energy efficiency industry. Redaptive's EaaS offering removes these barriers and will help our clients move forward with energy efficiency projects quickly and with confidence. We are pleased to support the firm both financially and strategically to improve the energy performance of the world's buildings."

Redaptive has a proven record of working with customers, among them numerous Fortune 500 companies, such as McKesson and Aramark. To date, the company has secured around $200 million in aggregate contract value, generating approximately 423 million kWh of saved energy and is well positioned to expand within current customer portfolios and new customers across the industrial, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Redaptive accelerates investments in energy efficiency with a focus on returns directly benefiting customers by aligning their interests with their customers. By partnering with Redaptive, customers can upgrade large portions of their real estate portfolio through a streamlined contracting process, unlocking savings that immediately contribute to their bottom-line.

"Redaptive has been integral to the success of McKesson's energy management program over the last two years and a key strategic partner as we work to reduce our company's carbon footprint," said Michael Huaco, Senior Vice President of Global Real Estate at McKesson Corporation. "Redaptive's unique model has enabled us to accelerate and scale our energy efficiency program, leading to real-time savings throughout our facilities."

About Redaptive

Redaptive enables large-scale rapid deployment of energy efficiency technologies and delivers immediate returns and long-term value across our customers' real estate portfolios. Our Efficiency-as-a-Service solution provides turnkey efficiency upgrades that include materials, installation and maintenance. Customers realize immediate utility bill savings and actual kWh savings are verified through Redaptive's metering and building intelligence platform to determine a monthly avoided energy payment. Redaptive currently manages a national portfolio of efficiency projects for commercial and industrial customers, including Aramark and McKesson, and many other Fortune 500 companies. The company is headquartered In San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit our website at www.redaptiveinc.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc., (NYSE: CBRE) a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue). The company has more than 80,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 450 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About ENGIE New Ventures

ENGIE New Ventures (ENV) is the corporate venture arm of ENGIE, the global energy and services provider. ENGIE is committed to lead the energy revolution, towards a more decarbonized, decentralized and digitized world. ENV is a €165 million fund focused on making minority investments in high-performing startups. ENV has deployed €70 million of capital across 18 investments. Portfolio companies include: Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Airware, Gogoro, kWh Analytics, Opus One Solutions, StreetLight Data, Sigfox, and Redaptive. ENV's offices are located in Paris and San Francisco. For more information, please visit: www.engieventures.com.

About GXP Investments

GXP Investments ("GXPI") is the non-regulated investment affiliate of Great Plains Energy Incorporated. GXPI is focused on investments within the energy value chain that are adjacent to Great Plains Energy's core utility operations. Great Plains Energy Incorporated is the holding company of Kansas City Power & Light Company and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company, two of the leading regulated providers of electricity in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.gxpinvestments.com.

