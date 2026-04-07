Solving the #1 Cause of Septic Drainfield Failure: New Septic Solutions

CASCO, Wis., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Septic Solutions, a leader in innovative wastewater management components, is proud to announce two groundbreaking products designed to eliminate the leading cause of septic system collapse: solids carryover and hydraulic overloading. Engineered specifically for septic system contractors, the new ClearFlow Filter and advanced Time-Dose Controls represent a paradigm shift in protecting the longevity and integrity of residential and commercial drainfields.

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The primary reason septic systems fail prematurely is the migration of fine solids and grease into the drainfield. Once these solids enter the soil treatment area, they clog the soil pores, creating a "biomat" that prevents effluent from absorbing, ultimately leading to system backups and costly replacements. New Septic Solutions has addressed this critical pain point with a dual-threat approach that combines surge-proof filtration with precision effluent management.

The ClearFlow Filter: Surge-Proof Pressure Filtration Traditional passive gravity filters often become the "bottleneck" of a septic system. During surge loads—such as laundry days or social gatherings—passive filters frequently clog, causing sewage to back up into the home. Furthermore, when a contractor pulls a clogged passive filter for maintenance, it often triggers a "solids surge," sending a concentrated wave of debris directly into the drainfield, causing irreversible damage.

The ClearFlow Filter eliminates these risks by moving the filtration point. Installed directly on the pump discharge side, the ClearFlow utilizes pressure filtration that is entirely unaffected by high-volume surges. Because it handles effluent at the point of discharge, it prevents backups where they start and features a unique self-cleaning action. For the contractor, this means providing a solution that protects the home from interior backups and safeguards the drainfield from the "solids surge" associated with traditional filter maintenance.

Time-Dose Controls: The Gold Standard for Drainfield Longevity While filtration stops solids, the New Septic Solutions Time-Dose Controls stop the #1 cause of septic failure: hydraulic overloading. Unlike standard demand-dose systems that saturate the soil by sending water to the drainfield whenever a tank is full, time-dosing ensures the soil has essential "rest periods." These intervals allow the soil to breathe and process nutrients between doses, maintaining the aerobic environment necessary for bacteria to thrive and treat groundwater effectively.

Beyond biological health, these panels offer a critical line of defense with integrated high-water alarm systems. Contractors can provide their clients with immediate notification of leaks or pump issues, often catching a problem before a backup or overflow occurs. Despite their sophisticated performance, the Time-Dose Panels are designed for the field; they are simple to install and feature intuitive settings that allow contractors to provide optimal flow and peak efficiency for decades to come.

Empowering the Septic Contractor "Our mission is to provide contractors with the tools they need to build systems that last a lifetime," said Bob Berceau, Founder and CEO of New Septic Solutions. "We recognized that passive filters and unregulated dosing were creating as many problems as they solved. By moving to the ClearFlow pressure-side filtration and pairing it with Time-Dose Controls, contractors can offer a 'fail-safe' system that handles real-world usage without the risk of backups or drainfield failure."

In an industry where reputation is everything, New Septic Solutions empowers contractors by providing wastewater products built for the modern consumer. For more information on the ClearFlow Filter, Time-Dose Controls, and the full suite of the company's products, please visit www.newsepticsolutions.com.

About New Septic Solutions: New Septic Solutions is a premier provider of high-performance septic components. Dedicated to innovation and reliability, the company specializes in products that enhance wastewater treatment efficiency and protect the environment.

Contact Information

Name: Bob Berceau

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (920) 819-4100

SOURCE New Septic Solutions