Solving the Credit Catch-22: "Credited by Gild Insurance" Empowers the Growth Of America's Thirty-Three Million Small Businesses

News provided by

Gild Insurance

07 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, a critical roadblock has stunted the growth of countless small businesses across the nation: the Catch-22 of needing an established credit history to prove creditworthiness, while at the same time, lacking access to the lenders and vendors which establish credit history. This small business credit paradox impedes the ability of the thirty-three million small businesses in the U.S. to readily secure their growth through business loans, lines of credit, or trade accounts. Without access to these financial offerings, up to ninety-four percent of small businesses in the U.S. are forced to acquire funding through personal credit risk.

Continue Reading

Today, Gild Insurance breaks down this credit barrier for small businesses with the launch of "Credited by Gild Insurance", a first-of-its-kind business insurance solution turning on-time premium payments into a business credit building opportunity. With no additional steps required or hard credit pull, "Credited" seamlessly reports positive insurance payment activity, creating the credit history previously elusive to small businesses.

Available only through Gild Insurance, "Credited" empowers small businesses to capitalize on the insurance premium payments they are already making to help build their business credit score. "In this historic time of the small business boom, Gild Insurance is thrilled to launch this unique solution supporting the growth of U.S. small businesses from formation to loan readiness", stated Mary Duggan Hoeprich, CEO of Gild Insurance. "Through "Credited" there is a clear path to creditworthiness for even the smallest of businesses, reducing the personal risk of those chasing the American Dream. By strengthening their profiles with lending and credit partners, these businesses will finally receive the credit they deserve."

With "Credited" Gild Insurance continues to utilize traditional financial products in non-traditional ways. These novel solutions empower small businesses, enhancing their visibility and engagement within the financial services industry.

For more information about "Credited by Gild Insurance" visit www.yourgild.com/credited or contact Gild Insurance at [email protected].

About Gild Insurance:

Gild Insurance is an independent insurance agency specializing in small business risks. Gild's online quote-to-bind services digitally provides the knowledge, personalization and trustworthiness of a local agent, available 24/7/365. From main street to the home-based business, Gild Insurance has you covered. For more information, reach a Gild Agent at [email protected].

Small Business Credit Survey, Federal Reserve, 2023
Small Business Rely On Personal Credit, Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, 2022
New Business Applications Reach Record 16 Million Under Biden-Harris Administration, Small Business Administration, 2023

SOURCE Gild Insurance

Also from this source

GILD INSURANCE AGENCY AND BAMBEE UNITE TO REDEFINE SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT

GILD INSURANCE AGENCY AND BAMBEE UNITE TO REDEFINE SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT

Gild Insurance Agency, a pioneering independent insurance agency providing innovative insurance solutions for small businesses, and Bambee, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.