Solving the Gen Z Military Recruiting Crisis, as Proposed by a Gen Z Lieutenant

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States military has reached an all-time low when it comes to recruitment. Through incompatible ideals, differing beliefs, and socio-cultural factors, recruiters are struggling to connect with the younger generation. As a member of Generation Z himself, Second Lieutenant Matthew Weiss tackles the source of the problem and proposes solutions in his best-seller We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z

"The current status of military recruiting in the United States is terrifyingly grim," says Weiss. "Recruitment levels are at their lowest since the Vietnam era." Through personal stories and macro analysis, Weiss recalls the issues that Gen Z has with the military and proposes potential solutions. Weiss organizes his point into four parts: Recruiting Fundamentals, Workforce Parity, Sociocultural Influences, and Scope of Service. Broken down further into 21 key points, he explores the meaning behind work, the digital age, modern healthcare, gender-based disparity, preparing for the future, and much more. 

"Often the biggest personal driver for Gen Z is the desire to feel needed. Overall, being needed is perhaps the biggest self-interest trigger of all. When one is needed, one feels a deep call to answer that need to win true self-satisfaction and community approval. Uncle Sam needs Gen Z, it's time we show it," Weiss says.

As the premier Generation Z military figure, Matthew Weiss speaks from his own experience as well as his extensive research into the subject. Weiss sums up the key message of his book: "We must rebuild the value proposition of military service by demonstrating the benefits of the world's greatest physical social network." The book is #1 in Amazon's Military Life & Institutions category and #8 in Military Policy.

Available on Amazon and the author's website: https://www.unclesambook.org/ 

Second Lieutenant Matthew Weiss is an Intelligence Officer in the United States Marine Corps. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at a cutting-edge defense technology company. He holds a BS and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Weis was recently interviewed by the NY Post about the Gen Z recruitment crisis. https://bit.ly/NY_Post_Gen_Z

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at [email protected] or 248-705-2214. Twitter @abookpublicist.

