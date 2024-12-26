SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLVIT System, a recognized leader in innovative technology, will participate in CES 2025, taking place January 7–10 in Las Vegas. The company's iSAR™ (intelligent Search and Rescue) has been honored with the prestigious CES Innovation Award in the "Smart Cities" category. At CES, SOLVIT System will showcase its groundbreaking technology to dramatically reduce search areas for individuals lost in radio shadow zones.

Addressing the Challenges of Rescue Dead Zones

SOLVIT System Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award, Illuminating Paths to Save Lives in Radio Shadow Areas

Mobile communication shadow areas, often called "rescue dead zones" in current E911 services, pose significant challenges for locating missing individuals due to the absence of technology capable of identifying or narrowing these shadow zones. Wide-area searches without actionable clues often result in unsuccessful rescue attempts despite substantial investments of time and resources. Powered by advanced algorithms, the SOLVIT-iSAR™ system reduces the search area to as little as 1/25 the size required by traditional methods.

Cutting-edge technology for Swift and Accurate Rescues

At CES, SOLVIT System will demonstrate iSAR™'s functionality and the innovative algorithms behind its success. The solution leverages advanced mobile communication forensic technologies and intelligent inference, including:

Radio Coverage & Best Server Analysis

CDR(Call Detailed Record) based Time Series Inference

Shadow Area Elimination using Neighboring Cells

Mobility Diffusion Modeling

These fully automated processes enable rescue operators to complete professional-grade analyses within just 10 minutes, a significant improvement over the three hours typically required by radio forensic experts.

The company will highlight its front-end applications for command-and-control centers and mobile devices. These tools enhance operational efficiency, allowing rescue teams to work quickly and effectively in the field.

Proven Innovation with Global Recognition

SOLVIT System's iSAR™ has been celebrated for its groundbreaking contributions to public safety, improving the likelihood of rescuing individuals while ensuring the safety of rescue personnel. Before earning the CES Innovation Award, iSAR™ was recognized as an "Excellent Research and Development Innovation Product" by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. Since its deployment in April 2024 at the Korea National Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the system has demonstrated exceptional efficiency and reliability.

Motivation and Vision for the Future

"We are proud to be honored with the CES Innovation Award for iSAR™ that saves lives," said Yeong-Goo Kim, Founder and CEO of SOLVIT System. "Driven by our commitment to saving lives, we have applied our expertise to the search and rescue field."

The company's participation in CES 2025 goes beyond showcasing its product. Mr Kim aims to connect with a wide range of people, agencies, companies, and institutions to explore opportunities for collaboration and the localization of iSAR™ in different countries. He also hinted at the development of the next version of iSAR™, promising further groundbreaking innovations.

He also hopes that iSAR™'s CES Award will serve as a stepping-stone toward establishing legal and institutional frameworks for public access to radio resource information and time-series data. Special thanks go to KCA for providing refined radio resource information, ATDI for supplying a proven radio analysis engine, and the institutions that supported technical validation.

Key Features of SOLVIT-iSAR

Saving lives in a rescue dead zone: Radio shadow areas are areas where positioning is impossible for emergency rescue (effectively a rescue dead zone). Innovative technology reduces the priority search area within radio shadow areas to 1/25.

Improvement of search efficiency: Time and cost savings, and reduction of rescuers' workload & Real-time control and safety assurance of large-scale search personnel (disaster and safety situation)

User (rescue organization) convenience: 24/7 automated system & Near real-time analysis (within 10 minutes)

General applicability (for rescue targets): The user needs to carry a mobile phone - no need to download an app or use any special devices

Join Us at CES 2025

For more information, visit SOLVIT System at CES 2025 in LVCC North Hall, Booth 8879, to experience the award-winning SOLVIT-iSAR™ — a revolutionary step forward in rescue operations designed to save lives and resources through advanced technology.

About SOLVIT System

Since its establishment as a corporation in 2007, SOLVIT System has grown into a small but strong enterprise that provides military communication Modeling & Simulation (M&S), radio analysis, digital twin technology, edge AI, and security solutions. It supplies these solutions to defense research institutions such as the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology (KRIT) and defense companies like Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1. The company has been recognized by Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) as a "Defense Industry Innovation Company."

More at

CES 2025: LVCC North Hall, Booth 8879 (https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=8879)

Website: https://en.solvitsystem.co.kr/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEjBF993Pwc

For further information:

SOLVIT System: Hansol Kim, +82-2-6241-6667, [email protected], [email protected];

