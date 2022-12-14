Solvo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Enhance Customer Experience

Membership allows accelerated business and deeper customer support

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvo , a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"We are so excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program," said Shira Shamban, CEO and co-founder of Solvo. "Solvo's acceptance into AWS ISV Accelerate Program not only strengthens our alliance with AWS, but also amplifies our ability to help our customers capture the full potential of the industry's only application-aware cloud infrastructure security platform."

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Solvo's membership in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program further validates Solvo as a leading solution provider that offers differentiated value for AWS customers. Through this program, Solvo aims to enhance security outcomes for AWS customers in further streamlining their ability to detect cloud infrastructure IAM misconfigurations through a comprehensive solution that automatically remediates violations.

Solvo breaks through the crowded cybersecurity and IAM market by offering the only application-aware cloud security management solution that helps R&D, DevOps and Security teams discover, monitor and remediate cloud misconfigurations automatically. Participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate program will accelerate the delivery of Solvo's out-of-the-box policies for compliance and automatic detection of violations, along with an easy-to-understand and real-time graph visualization of cloud infrastructure access permissions, to more global enterprises. AWS customers who deploy Solvo can be confident in the platform's integration with existing workloads and applications, supported by AWS.

To learn more about the program, please visit the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

Solvo's offerings are also available in AWS Marketplace, where customers can identify and deploy third-party software. To learn more about Solvo, register for a free trial or purchase its platform in the AWS Marketplace, visit this link.

About Solvo

Solvo is an adaptive cloud infrastructure security platform that enables organizations to innovate at cloud speed and scale. Leveraging real-time monitoring and analysis across cloud infrastructure, applications, data, and users, Solvo automatically creates customized, constantly updated least-privileged access policies based on the level of risk associated with entities and data in the cloud. Solvo's contextual, multi-dimensional analytics help CISOs identify and prioritize risks and proactively mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities while facilitating collaboration between security, DevOps and engineering teams. Using Solvo, organizations can reduce their cloud attack surface, simplify compliance, and grow their business in a secure manner. For more information, please visit https://www.solvo.cloud/ .

