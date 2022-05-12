SOLVV DEMOCRATIZES PODCASTING TO FAST-TRACK CONTENT CREATION AND CONSUMPTION

To ensure that Solvv stays at the forefront of content creation and participation equality, the company integrated an innovation program called Solvv.X. It focuses on exploring emerging technologies, such as Web3, to integrate high-utility-reward mechanics for the creators and listeners. A highlight is the soon-to-be launched NFT collection Modernist. Born from the desire to offer Solvv's community an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way, Modernist allows users to expand their relationship to the platform as investors, ambassadors, and cultural pioneers.

Modernist is scheduled to launch in June 2022 and looks unlike anything else in the NFT collectibles space. The visual art is an androgyonous face that purposefully carries no realistic skin tone of any kind. Instead, the interchangeable pop art concept offers a range of vibrant colors, materials and stories, and carries embedded dynamic sound elements.

Solvv's holistic vision and approach for building community gives the modern creator an exciting new networking canvas, online and IRL.

About Solvv Inc.

Solvv is a community innovation company with focus on social networking, thought leadership, and equal creator participation at the intersection of Web2 and Web3. Online and IRL - it offers its community a micro-podcasting platform, an interactive high-utility-reward NFT collection, and an integrated innovation lab Solvv.X, that encourages co-creation between the company and the community.

The SOLVV App is available on iOS and Android devices.

