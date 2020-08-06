Solvvy Achieves SOC2 Type 1 Compliance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, the next-gen chatbot platform, announced today the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination with zero exceptions. This independent audit conducted by Linford & Company validates that Solvvy's corporate security practices and the security controls in the Solvvy platform meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control.

Using third-party service providers and data processors is an essential part of any business's operations and companies take the data security practices of vendors seriously. The SOC 2 Type 1 report documents that Solvvy has deployed critical security policies, procedures, and safeguards necessary to protect and secure client data and also verifies compliance and operational effectiveness.

"As a customer support platform that reaches over five-hundred million customers of leading enterprise brands, security and compliance is a top priority for us," said Justin Betteridge, Solvvy Co-Founder and CTO. "Successfully completing the examination with zero exceptions illustrates that top companies in every industry can be confident that Solvvy's service and operations adhere to best-in-class data security standards."

Solvvy's state-of-the-art security practices include:

Data Security : Solvvy's technology doesn't require the storage of any personally identifiable information (PII) to provide immediate answers to user questions. In fact, Solvvy redacts all PII from customer questions using state-of-the-art technology.

: Solvvy's technology doesn't require the storage of any personally identifiable information (PII) to provide immediate answers to user questions. In fact, Solvvy redacts all PII from customer questions using state-of-the-art technology. Infrastructure Security : All computation takes place in highly secure Virtual Private Clusters (VPCs), and all data is encrypted both at rest and in transit.

: All computation takes place in highly secure Virtual Private Clusters (VPCs), and all data is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Threat and Vulnerability Management: Solvvy conducts regular penetration testing and vulnerability scanning to identify and resolve any weaknesses before they might become a threat.

For more information on Solvvy's privacy and security policy, visit: https://solvvy.com/privacy-policy/

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy delivers brilliant customer experiences through our effortless next-gen chatbot platform. Our clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Powered by advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Solvvy resolves issues with speed and scale for over 500 Million users of the world's top brands including HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, Calm, GoFundMe, Upwork, Stash, Sonos, and Ring.

SOURCE Solvvy

Related Links

http://www.solvvy.com

