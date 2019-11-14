Solvvy Announces Integration with Freshworks

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, an intelligent customer support platform, today announced its integration with Freshworks to enable an intelligent self-service experience for end-users. Solvvy is now available on the Freshworks Marketplace.

The integration between Solvvy and Freshworks' omnichannel helpdesk, Freshdesk, uses Solvvy's AI technology to provide an effortless self-service experience to users by providing immediate resolutions to customer issues. For example, if a customer is seeking a resolution to a common and repetitive issue, Solvvy will direct them to the precise answer snippet from an existing help center article. If the issue is not self-serviceable, Solvvy will guide the customer to the best support channel based on customer data such as the issue type and customer segment. Through this integration, Freshworks and Solvvy can now address a wider market that can use customer support automation to empower users to self-serve and improve customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to reach and help more businesses by partnering with Freshworks, the customer engagement software company. The Solvvy and Freshworks partnership significantly improves the customer experience, creating a clear win-win for businesses of all sizes around the world," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy.

To learn more about Solvvy and its products, please visit https://solvvy.com/ .

To learn more about Solvvy's integration with Freshworks, go to https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshdesk/solvvy/ .

About Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks Marketplace is the SaaS Industry's First Fully-Integrated Customer Engagement Partner Ecosystem. Launched in 2018, the Marketplace consists of 350+ partners across 40+ countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 700 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Freshworks' 2,500+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information, visit www.freshworks.com .

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's platform is powered by advanced AI, resolving customer issues at speed and scale. Its customers include leading global brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Upwork, Ring and many others.

SOURCE Solvvy

