Solvvy Continues Momentum with Record Customer Growth Leveraging Recent Platform Updates and New Capabilities

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, the leading intelligent self-service platform, today announced new and expanded customer implementations.

"Today, in order to stay at the forefront of their industries, every company has to utilize the best technologies available to make sure every interaction with their customers or users is frictionless and effortless," said Mahesh Ram, Chief Executive Officer of Solvvy. "Solvvy's vision is to enable every organization to have seamless interactions with its customers, and we're proud that leaders across all industries -- such as Clever, SeatGeek, AdoreMe and Hungryroot -- are choosing the Solvvy platform to transform their customers' experiences."

Solvvy's customer wins come amidst continued momentum for the company, including recent product innovations. Solvvy announced Solvvy Journeys, which ensures a smooth handoff to the best support channel after the self-service experience; and Solvvy Insights which gives full visibility into customer support operations to identify new areas of opportunity and improve the customer experience.

Earlier this year, Solvvy was recognized by Gartner Inc. as a 2019 Cool Vendor for Conversational Platforms. Solvvy also recently received a Leader placement in the "G2 Crowd Fall 2019 Momentum Grid Report" among 28 self-service software providers.

Fast-growing companies have scaled their customer support operations by leveraging the power of AI and automation through the Solvvy platform.

"Solvvy has allowed our team to focus on high-impact customer experiences and initiatives while providing users easy access to the self-service content they love," said Alex Armstead, Customer Support Manager at Clever. "Implementing Solvvy has directly impacted the ability of our team to scale sustainably while under rapid customer growth."

"As a technology-driven company, SeatGeek is looking for new ways to help fans of live events. Solvvy has been an effective partner for guiding our customers to self-service - freeing agents' time up for higher-level projects and providing career opportunities for them to grow, " said Jaydree Scott, Digital Content Specialist at SeatGeek. "Using the power of artificial intelligence, we connect customers with the exact and precise answer they need in that moment."

"Solvvy has been a partner for Adore Me in our fight towards increasing self-service and customer satisfaction - in a world of fast forward, customers expect quick, easy and understandable solutions to their questions and problems," said Roxana Gulea, Customer Engagement Manager at AdoreMe. "Solvvy has been supporting our initiatives by being our first line of support, assisting customers before they even get into our inboxes, which ultimately made our customers more happy while also decreasing our cost per contact."

"As a direct-to-consumer grocery service, building strong relationships with our customers and providing them with the best possible experience is essential for our brand," said Ashley Hayslett, Senior Customer Experience Manager at Hungryroot. "Solvvy has been a key partner in helping us maintain strong customer satisfaction through its self-service platform, allowing customers to efficiently problem-solve so they can move on with their busy lives."

