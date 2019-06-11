Solvvy Launches E-Commerce Solution to Make Online Shopping Effortless

The Solvvy for E-Commerce launch comes as more consumers demand greater flexibility and control of their digital experiences when interacting with brands. Online retailers on the Solvvy platform can offer immediate support to consumers, automatically guiding them throughout their journey, ensuring that questions are resolved quickly for a seamless customer experience.

Antonio King, Director of Experience at Shinesty, a popular e-commerce brand for party attire, said, "Solvvy allows us to give our customers their time back. They don't have to go searching for answers, and they don't have to reach out to us unless they need to. Now we bring the answers to them." For Shinesty, the Solvvy solution builds upon its efforts to provide a differentiated customer experience by providing immediate resolutions to customers.

Solvvy for E-Commerce allows brands to always be available around the clock, even during peak seasons when support ticket volumes spike for the retail industry. Brands can also guide shoppers to the right support channel -- from chat to phone -- whenever the issue requires it.

The launch marks Solvvy's first step in delivering the best omnichannel experience for the retail industry. To learn more about Solvvy's new solution and AI-powered self-service products, please visit www.solvvy.com/ecommerce .

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's platform is powered by advanced AI, resolving customer issues at speed and scale. Its customers include leading global brands such as Ring, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Calm, HelloFresh, and many others. For more information, visit https://solvvy.com/ .

