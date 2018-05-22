Solvvy Puts Self-Service at the Forefront of Customer Experience with its New and Improved Conversational Platform

After incredible adoption of its platform and based on user feedback, the company has also rolled out upgrades to its UI and dashboard along with a Support Widget. The widget enables businesses to launch Solvvy whenever and wherever customers need help, putting self-service support at the forefront of the online experience.

Solvvy's customers can use the new dashboard to gain strategic insights on knowledge usage and view KPIs such as the self-service rate, cost savings, and average resolution time.

"I find the Solvvy dashboard extremely insightful. It lets me download a report of all questions and use a training tool to vote for correct answers," said Steph Telesco, Director of Customer Care at Invaluable. "We averaged a 45% self-service rate in Q1 after implementing Solvvy."

The new platform delivers issue resolution time of less than a minute along with a 15-20% increase in operational efficiency. Solvvy now supports more than 250 million end users of the world's leading brands such as Atlassian, Under Armour, Vimeo, MailChimp, GoFundMe and Upwork.

"Our upgraded conversational platform brings us closer to our long-standing mission of applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide the best in class customer experience in an omnichannel world," said Mahesh Ram, founding CEO of Solvvy. "Our new platform puts the users firmly in control -- empowering them to self-serve with immediate answers and equipping them to contact support in their preferred channel."

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's conversational platform is powered by advanced AI and machine learning, and it resolves customer issues at speed and scale.

Solvvy has raised $16.5 million in venture capital from Scale Venture Partners, True Ventures, Pear Ventures and Signatures Capital. Its client portfolio includes world's leading brands such as Atlassian, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Upwork, Evite, Headspace, MailChimp and many others. For more information, visit https://solvvy.com/.

