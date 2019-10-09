Solvvy Recognized as a Leader for Customer Self-Service

Solvvy has garnered positive user reviews on G2 Crowd, with customer satisfaction at an all-time high. In addition to positive customer reviews, 93% of users also said they'd be likely to recommend Solvvy, and 95% were satisfied with the quality of support provided by Solvvy.

According to the report, Solvvy is in the top 25% of all customer self-service software in terms of customer satisfaction and market momentum. "Companies looking to the future are helping us build the next generation of customer support software," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy. "We feel that our placement in the report is a reflection of the growing number of companies focused on providing effortless customer experiences using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning."

Highlights from customer reviews on G2 Crowd include the following:

"It's so easy for customers to use, and for admins to use as well."

"The best part is how it surfaces relevant content within a help center article. Not just a headline or first portion of the article."

"Solvvy has drastically reduced our team's workload, which allows us to focus more energy on being proactive vs reactive to our users."

A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

About Solvvy:

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's platform is powered by advanced AI, resolving customer issues at speed and scale. Its customers include leading global brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Upwork, Ring and many others. For more information, visit https://solvvy.com/ .

