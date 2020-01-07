Solvvy Recognized As A Leader in Customer Self Service by G2 Crowd

With one of the most satisfied customer bases of any vendor, Solvvy believes it was recognized for the flexibility of its platform, ease of set-up and usability along with its world-class Customer Success team. With an easy-to-use interface, a clear path to reach customer support, and the ability to provide immediate answers, Solvvy elevates traditional support experiences to become refreshingly simple.

"Being recognized as a leader in customer self-service not once, but twice in a row, is an honor," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy. "Our placement on the G2 Crowd Report is a reflection of the work we put in every day to create an effortless customer experience and validates that Solvvy is making a big impact for our customers."

