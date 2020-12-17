Solvvy's Next-Gen Chatbot Platform Enhances Omnichannel Capabilities with Zendesk Sunshine

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, the next-gen chatbot and customer support automation platform, today announced a partnership with Zendesk, Inc. and integration with the Sunshine platform. Solvvy now seamlessly integrates with Zendesk's open and flexible CRM platform, Sunshine, allowing Solvvy users to offer multi-channel support that spans communication tools like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, and other messaging channels that customers are increasingly using to reach out to businesses.

"The pairing of Solvvy's next-gen chatbot and automation platform with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations means fast, consistent, high-quality experiences for customers across communication channels, 24-7," said Mahesh Ram, Solvvy CEO. "We're excited for our partners to enable Solvvy's AI-powered Answers, codeless CX workflow automations, seamless omnichannel support Journeys, and intelligent agent handoffs from virtually any channel they wish to enable for users."

Solvvy integrates with leading CRM platforms such as Zendesk to help clients design, deploy and monitor CX automation effortlessly. Built with advanced AI, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing technologies, Solvvy's platform supports fast, personalized customer self-service at scale and no-code Workflows that help support leaders create custom, accurate solutions for almost any issue. Solvvy can be rapidly deployed without engineering work or constant maintenance required from the client, so clients quickly see higher self-service rates (25-70%), fewer support tickets, and improved customer satisfaction.

With the new integration into Zendesk Sunshine, Solvvy continues to expand the many ways it provides brilliant and personalized omnichannel customer experiences. "We are excited to continue to strengthen our partnership and integrations with Zendesk," said Mahesh Ram, "and we are committed to delivering smart, omnichannel experiences for our partners that keep their customers happy and always coming back."

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy delivers brilliant customer experiences through our effortless next-gen chatbot platform. Our clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Powered by advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Solvvy resolves issues with speed and scale for over 500 Million users of the world's top brands including Ring, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, Calm, GoFundMe, Upwork, Stash, and Scribd.

