Solway Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Bucim DOO Radovish Mine and 15 Years of Operations in North Macedonia

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Solway Investment Group celebrates 15 years of transformation at the Bucim DOO Radovish in North Macedonia.

It was 2005 when Solway first invested in Macedonian assets by purchasing Bucim Mine - the only operating copper mine in North Macedonia that was idle and bankrupt. No doubt these were tests of Solway's ability to take a risk and deliver outstanding results.

Since then, Solway has invested $ US 93 million into the mine, with a large portion of that going towards modernization and development, occupational health-and-safety initiatives, environmental safeguards, and the development of municipal infrastructure at Bucim.

Today Bucim mine is the leading mining project and the only operating copper and gold mine in the Republic of North Macedonia with an annual production capacity of over 40,000 tons of copper concentrate containing gold.

In 2018, the Group's management began developing the Borov Dol ore body, which will extend the Bucim mine's industrial operations. The introduction of the new ore body will support the continuing operation of the existing Bucim DOO Radovish, thereby preserving jobs and contributing to the regional economy in three neighbouring municipalities. An estimated US $56 million of total capital expenditures will be dedicated to the Borov Dol project.

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev congratulated Bucim on the jubilee and wished many more years of successful work and an easy transition to Borov Dol.

"We continue to work together to promote and develop the mining sector in the Republic of North Macedonia as it is an important segment in our efforts to build the strong economy that will open up opportunities for all!" - he stated further.

To commemorate both the mine's anniversary and the ongoing business relationship, Dan Bronstein, Chairman of the board, Solway Investment Group said:

Buchim's 40th anniversary is the perfect occasion to celebrate, and acknowledge the past as well as look forward to the future. In 2005, some creativity and a desire to face calculated risks were required to bring Buchim to success. As the investor who specializes in restarting high-risk, complex, and challenging projects worldwide, I can say I am glad we seized this opportunity 15 years ago and despite all the technical, social, and economic challenges, we delivered on our promises. I would like to thank the Government of North Macedonia, the people of Radovish, Buchim employees, our partners, and the rest of the stakeholders for the loyalty and trust they showed throughout these years. I believe with such involvement and support, together we will have many prosperous and blooming years to come in the future.

