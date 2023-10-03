Solway Investment Group Guatemalan subsidiaries granted license to resume operations

News provided by

Solway Investment Group

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solway Investment Group (SIG), a Swiss mining and metals group, is pleased to announce that the US Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has granted a license to its Guatemalan subsidiaries Compañia Guatemalteca de Níquel (GCN) and Compañia Procesadora de Níquel de Izabal (ProNiCo).

After a comprehensive review, OFAC has given SIG the green light to relaunch the activities of its subsidiaries in Guatemala. The license, granted on September 29, 2023, paves the way for CGN and ProNiCo to restart operations that are vital to the nearly 6,000 people who rely on them for their livelihood.

Solway also looks forward to implementing new world-class policies and procedures to continue to ensure a fully compliant and ethical business operation and to be recognized as a global corporate citizen with integrity and a commitment to sustainability. The former FBI Director Louis Freeh and his team in collaboration with the Swiss and European advisers will be leading SIG in this ambitious task.

Dan Bronstein, SIG Chairman of the Board said: "Our deepest gratitude is extended to everyone who stood by us during this period. This includes our diligent teams in Guatemala and Ukraine as well as our accomplished legal team led by advisors from the US law firms: Seiden Law LLP; Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP; Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP, Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan LLP. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Swiss government for their unwavering support. We extend our profound thanks to the US government, especially OFAC and the US State Department, whose professionalism was pivotal in steering this matter towards a positive outcome. We appreciate their recognition of our arguments and now look forward to resuming an essential project for both Guatemala and the nickel supply chain as a whole. We sincerely hope that the Guatemalan authorities will offer their utmost support to expedite the resumption of production in all areas within their jurisdiction. Solway and its counsel are eager to collaborate closely with OFAC to expedite the resolution of this matter, moving forward with the goal of delisting."

In case of further questions or interview requests, please contact Solway Investment Group's press office at: +41-41-740-04-00 or [email protected].

SOURCE Solway Investment Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.